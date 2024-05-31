Unbridled attacks on military personnel will affect troops’ morale, DHQ warns citizens

BY ANDREW OROLUA

Again, the Nigerian military on Thursday strongly condemned the level of unprovoked attacks on its personnel by some citizens and public analysts on National TV programmes, warning that unbridled attacks could adversely affect troops’ morale across all theatres of Operation.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj. General Edward Buba, who disclosed this in Abuja while addressing the media, said that two recent incidents; the unprovoked killings of 17 personnel in Okuama in Delta State and the recent assault of unarmed personnel in Banex Plaza in Abuja are worrisome and leave much to be desired.

“These occurrences are unhealthy for our national security, counter-productive and amount to self-sabotage.

“Surely, it is no way to treat any human, certainly not a military personnel that places self in harm’s way to protect citizens or to safeguard the nation.”

He said that “the military has demonstrated high sense of discipline and professionalism in the face of the untoward attacks. Our professionalism must not be mistaken for weakness.”

“Indeed, we know that to win this war, we need the support of people. We also hope that the people would equally realize that, they need the military to win the war to guarantee their safety.

“Accordingly, it goes without saying that this must not repeat itself as it jeopardizes our common interest. If troops err, report them and the military justice system will address the matter.

“We are at war, and citizens must realize that they also have a responsibility by their actions and utterances to support troops to keep the morale and fighting spirit of troops at optimal at all times.”

He said that doing otherwise is unpatriotic and amounts to self-sabotage. “Overall, we would continue to fight until the terrorists are defeated on the battlefield and help our nation flourish again.”

Major General Buba assured the citizens that troops are admirably making progress in the ongoing counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations across the country and will continue until the terrorist are completely decimated.

“The progress made is through the cumulative effort of killing the terrorist leaders, commanders and combatants, as well as, taking away their most important assets such as logistics, administrative and fighting capabilities. These all combine to destroy the will to fight of the terrorist and their cohorts,” he said.

He also disclosed that “troops have continued to receive tremendous institutional support and are receiving increasing popular support in the conduct of operations. Indeed, The level of troops’ stamina and commitment to completely destroying the terrorist remains unwavering.”

The director said that during the month of May the potency of the terrorists was largely degraded with 624 Terrorist neutralized, 1,051 terrorists including their logistic suppliers and informants arrested, while 563 hostages were rescued.

Additionally, troops recovered 707 assorted weapons, 16,487 assorted ammunition and denied the oil theft of an estimated sum over N700 million (N705,836,036.00) only.

He gave the breakdown of items recovered by troops as at May 24, adding that is not limited to the following: 411 AK47 rifles, 234 locally fabricated guns, 43 pump action guns, 231 dane guns, 10,782 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 4,310 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 1,623 rounds 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 1,023 rounds of 511 rounds of 9mm and 2,100 live cartridges.

Others are 4,871,470 litres of stolen crude oil, 931,416 litres of illegally refined AGO and 4,480 litres of PMS amongst other items.