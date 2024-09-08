FG should shift to path of economy recovery – Dr. Alake

By Ayodele Adesanmi

The Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Dr. Temitope Alake, has called on the Federal Government to shift attention from the mono economy to multi economy system, wish would redirect the nation’s economy to the path of recovery.

Dr. Alake, noted that if the government would encourage local enterprises and skill acquisition, to invest heavily in agriculture and restructure governance by bringing government closer to the people at grassroots.

He made the remarks while declaring open the 2024 International Conference of the School of Business Studies, SBS, saying the nation is endowed with all that pertains to life and livelihood, for the good of our national economy and development.

He said “government at various levels should engage the academic community in policy planning, formulation and implementation because while the government has the political powers to make this nation great, academia has the brain”.

The Dean, School of Business Studies, SBS, Dr. J. A. Tijani, in his address, on the theme: “Paths to Nigeria’s National Development and Greatness: Views and Perspective”, said the theme is apt to proffer solutions that will help revamp our ailing economy and security challenges through academic research and findings.

The chairman, L.O.C, Dr. Adebayo Oguntuase, said the conference is conceived to pull specialists to diagnose and prognosticate the economic ills that hold our country hostage.

“We are unwavering in our firm belief that we have what it takes to confront the problems bedevilling us frontally”.

In a lead paper presentation, Prof. Taiwo Owoeye, advocated that Nigeria should embrace value-added manufactures, overhaul the education system and embrace good government policies.

Prof. Owoeye, charged the nation to diversity from low productivity to high productivity sectors.

The University don, pointed out that for a country to develop, the nation has to move with the trends of development.

Another lead presenter, Dr. Johnson Fakoya, called on the government to move from the theory aspect and move to take implementation more seriously than theory for the betterment of the nation.

“Students projects should be commercialized; we can diversity into it, look at the projects of our students and commercialized it”

The Conference witness, presentation of merit awards to past Deans and HODs of the school and entrepreneurship award.