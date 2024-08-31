Threat on Yoruba, Bini: Biafra Govt writes Canada in defense of Amaka Sunnberger

Biafra Government has officially written the Canadian Government in defense of Amaka Sunnberger amid a call for her persecution over the threat to harm Yoruba and Bini, people.

This was contained a letter signed by the Director General of Biafra Ministry of Foreign Affairs, BRGIE, Dr Joy Robi addressed to the Mayor Brampton, Canada.

Recall that Sunnberger sparked outrage after a now-viral video she posted on her Tiktok account showed that she would harm Yoruba and Edo People.

In response to Sunnberger’s comments, the Nigerian government through the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission, chaired by Abike Dabiri-Erewa on Thursday petitioned the Mayor of Brampton to persecute Sunnberger over her threatening comment.

Reacting, to the development Simon Ekpa, the Prime Minister of BRGIE had vowed to defend Sunnberger.

To this end, Irobi in a three-page letter to the Canadian Government posted on Ekpa’s official X handle on Friday expressed concern over the inaccuracies and potential misunderstandings claimed by NiDCOM over Sunnberger.

The letter highlighted several violent remarks by individuals within the Nigerian government against Biafrans which did elicit call for persecution by the government.

“We provide below a counterargument with evidence of how the Nigerian

government that NiDCOM is representing has incited video violence and killings of

Indigenous people in Nigeria, which resulted in many people fleeing out of Nigeria to preserve their lives.

“Bayo Onanuga: I owe no-one an apology for ethnic slur against the Biafran Igbos, they are a threat to Yorubas”, the letter cited President Bola Tinubu Media Aide’s Onanuga’s comment in July 2024 as allegedly inciting violence.

“Information reaching the Biafra Government reveals that Mrs. Amaka Patience Sonnberge was traumatized by the attempted kidnap of her child in Canada by Two individuals from NiDCOM is informed that the police have taken over the matter. Of note, Biafrans living in Nigeria and abroad are suffering intensely under the incessant life threat against the Igbo race. This mental abuse has been ignored due to fear of being killed

“NIDCOM’s Chair is from a privileged Nigerian tribe with the positive attention her tribe is enjoying but ignored the intense mental suffering being mated on the Biafra people from the great Igbo race.

“Notably, Mrs. Amaka Patience Sonnberge due to the mental suffering certain tribes in

Nigeria has mated on her family in Biafra land and may have angrily misspoken due to her pain, but that is not enough for NIDCOM to be advocating for Mrs Amaka Patience Sonnberge to lose her occupation.

“In conclusion, I firmly believe that the claims made against Mrs Amaka Patience

Sonnberge is unfounded and does not reflect the true character and contributions when

you examine the painful and mental suffering Biafrans in Nigeria are going through daily. I respectfully request that you ignore the NiDOM claims in light of the evidence provided and allow Mrs. Amaka Patien ce Sonnberge to continue to contribute positively to your community in Canada. The Biafra government will defend Mrs Amaka Patience Sonnberge against any action taken by the NIDCOM”, the letter partly reads.