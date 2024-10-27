Illegal Mining: Faransa Highlights Mandate of Task Force In Taraba

Brigadier General Jeremiah Faransa, chairman, Taraba State Special Task Force on Illegal Mining and Deforestation, has reiterated the task force’s commitment to dismantling illegal mining operations in the state.

The task force’s mandate includes; conducting raids, arresting and prosecuting groups and individuals involved in illegal mining activities in the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, General Faransa,said, “The task force was set up under executive order number 3,later amended to executive order number 5.The task force comprises of all security agencies in Taraba state.”

“There is also a mobile court under the task force to try violators,and our mandate is to arrest and handover to the mobile court for prosecution.”

While lamenting the degradation of forests in the state due to activities of illegal miners,he commended Governor Agbu Kefas for setting up the task force to curb deforestation and protect the environment.

Also speaking the Special Adviser, to the Taraba state Governor on Media and Digital Economy,Hon Emma Bello, said “Taraba’ state is blessed with almost every known mineral resources that needs to be safeguarded.

“The task before General Faransa,is to deal with illegal mining and not mining, because the guidelines for proper mining will soon be unveiled by the state government, and we will be ready to welcome investors in the sector.”

READ ALSO: Men are now backing out as providers in the family…

The task force has also announced plans to dismantle multiple illegal revenue checkpoints across the state, this move aims to curb illegal mining activities and ensure that revenue generated from mining is properly channeled.

As the Taraba State government intensifies its fight against illegal mining, General Faransa’s task force remains at the forefront, working to protect the state’s natural resources and ensure sustainable development.