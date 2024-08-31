Kingsley Obiukwu Foundation advocates for peace through tourney

The Kingsley Obiukwu Foundation Unity Cup 2024 has created a buzz in the Nnewi South Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra state, eliciting tremendous excitement and anticipation among the local residents.

The tournament which is at its semi-final fostered a sense of unity, sportsmanship, and brotherhood within the community, bringing people together to celebrate and showcase their athletic prowess and talent.

Kingsley Obiukwu, the convener, highlighted that the tournament, running from August to September and involving the ten towns of Nnewi South, serves as a valuable tool for social change, particularly in a region where peace and security can be fragile.

He also mentioned that the influx of spectators has benefited local businesses and the final cash prizes of ₦700,000, ₦500,000, and ₦300,000 for the top 3 teams offer more than just financial incentives; they aim to foster a sense of communal spirit and encourage ongoing community development.

According to Kingsley, “The Kingsley Obiukwu Foundation Unity Cup 2024 is more than just a football tournament; it is a powerful symbol of peace. Our goal is to engage youths in positive, structured activities, the tournament is helping to ease tensions, guide young people away from crime, and promote a culture of peace.

“This year’s tournament brings together the towns of Amichi, Azigbo, Ekwulumili, Osumenyi, Ukpor, Akwaihedi, Ebenator, Ezinifite, Unubi, and Utuh. Each match goes beyond sport, they are a celebration of community spirit and a testament to the collective strength of these communities.

“The steady influx of spectators into each town for the football matches is also helping local businesses and vendors thrive, providing a much-needed boost to the local economy.”

One of the spectators, Umezinwa Obiora from Ukpor described the tournament as a much-needed stress relief and praised the tournament organisers, saying: “This tournament has doused tensions in the community and united us. Thanks to the Kingsley Obiukwu Foundation for this great initiative.”