Sokoto lynching: Be circumspect, NBA SPIDEL Chairman tells lawyers

..As Tambuwal intensifies efforts on peace moves, meets CAN Chairman

The Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL) Dr. Monday Ubani has advised lawyers to be circumspect over calls for the cancellation of the 2022 NBA-SPIDEL Conference scheduled to hold in Sokoto in protest against the murder of a female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education by irate youths in Sokoto, Deborah Samuel.

This is even as the State Governor, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has continued to intensify efforts towards ensuring that the peaceful atmosphere in the state of the Caliphate is not breached by the unfortunate incident.

Tambuwal, immediately after the unfortunate incident happened, first met with the Chairman of the state chapter of the Christians Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Nuhu Iliya, before meeting with the Council of Ulamas in the State.

The Governor has also met with various strategic political and religious leaders, opinion molders and relevant stakeholders in the state, during which his message centred, primarily, on the need to ensure peaceful coexistence among all the people in the state.

The Chairman of the NBA Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL) Dr. Ubani maintained that it is preposterous for lawyers to call for the cancellation of the 2022 NBA-SPIDEL Conference scheduled to hold in Sokoto in protest against the killing of Deborah which was carried out by law breakers in the state, DailyTimes gathered.

According to him, “the barbaric act was not authorized or approved by the State Government to our knowledge. In fact the State Government has issued a statement condemning the act and requested that the crime perpetrators be brought to book.

“Arrest of two persons have been made and we await the outcome of the process. Gentlemen let us all be circumspect over the sad Sokoto incident.

“The barbaric Killing is condemnable as no individual has any right, under our present jurisprudence, to take life except in accordance with due process.

“Assuming but not conceding that the said lady has committed a written and known crime, the state alone has the requisite power to prosecute and punish the alleged crime. Extra judicial killing is not allowed by our laws.

“Having said that, it will be preposterous for someone who is a lawyer to be suggesting that we should cancel our conference that is billed to take place in Sokoto because of the acts of law breakers in the state.

Assuring lawyers of their safety while in the state, Ubani said “I have sent a text (message) to the Governor and the AG (Attorney-General of Sokoto), and requesting for a statement that our safety is guaranteed.

“I am in touch with the President of the Bar, Mr Olumide Akpata and if there is any need to take a drastic decision about the conference in Sokoto we will ensure prompt communication to the constituency.

“It is absolutely wrong for our colleagues, without locus, to be calling for boycott of the conference when the state government that is hosting is not complicit in this heinous crime unless there is evidence to the contrary.

“It is like asking for conferences billed for Owerri to be cancelled because of the killings of two army personnel(husband and wife) by unknown gunmen or asking that we cancel conferences in Abuja because of some of the killings that have taken place there recently. Is there any sound logic to such rash requests?

“Let us be patient and await statement from the appropriate authority sirs. Please take it easy gentlemen, i plead. Love you guys.”

It will be recalled that following the news of the unwarranted killing of Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student, who was accused of making a social media post that blasphemed the holy prophet Muhammad (SAW), some lawyers took to social media to call for the cancellation of the scheduled conference in Sokoto.

