Lenten Season: Deputy Speaker, Kalu Urges Christians To Pray for Nigeria, Forgive One Another

By Tom Okpe

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has called on Christians to forgive one another and pray for Nigeria during the Lenten season.

In a press statement in Abuja on Thursday, signed by Levinus Nwabughiogu, Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, urged Christians to use the period of Lent to reflect on their relationship with God and with one another.

The Lenten period, which spans 40 days leading up to Easter is a sacred time for spiritual reflection, repentance, and renewal, commemorating the 40 days Jesus Christ spent in the wilderness, fasting and praying before the beginning of His earthly Ministry.

Kalu encouraged Christians to emulate example of Jesus Christ, the Saviour of mankind, by engaging in prayer, fasting, and acts of charity, seeking to deepen their faith, confront their weaknesses, and become changed people.

He said that by observing Lent, Christians reaffirm their commitment to their faith, seek forgiveness for past wrongs, and prepare to celebrate the joy and hope of Jesus’ resurrection on Easter Sunday.

READ ALSO: Tariff hike boosts telecoms profitability amid economic challenges

He said: “As we observe Lent, I urge all Christians to pray fervently for our dear nation, Nigeria. We must seek divine guidance and intervention in addressing the challenges we face, as a nation.

“We are also called, ‘Christians’ to forgive one another, just as God has forgiven us through death of Jesus Christ. Let us use this period to let go of grudges and seek reconciliation with one another.

“As we pray, fast, and give alms to the needy, let us also seek to deepen our relationship with God and with one another,” Kalu said.

The Deputy Speaker wished all Christians a successful Lenten season.