As CANEX comes to Algiers

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced that the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX 2024), a premier event showcasing Africa’s vibrant creative and cultural industries will be held in Algiers, Algeria, from October 16-19, 2024.

Building on the success of previous editions, the four-day event offers a unique platform for creatives from across the continent and beyond, to showcase their work, network with industry leaders, and explore business opportunities, including exhibitions, roundtable discussions, master classes, live performances, gastronomy showcases, music, dance, poetry, and other artistic expressions.

Launched in 2020, Afreximbank has committed a $1 billion facility for Creative and Cultural Industries, and has deployed specialized products for financing some CCI sectors, including the Film Financing Development Facility and the Music Development Facility. The bank has also identified key gaps in creative production value chains and created interventions to bridge these gaps, with a focus on access to markets.

CANEX WKND 2024 will feature an exhibition and market, roundtable discussions, master classes, live performances, and networking opportunities. The event is open to industry professionals, individuals, corporate investors, and governance bodies. It provides a unique platform for creatives to showcase their work, connect with industry leaders, and explore business and investment opportunities.

CANEX WKND 2024 is part of Afreximbank Creative Africa Nexus programme, aimed at supporting the development of Africa’s creative and cultural industries. The programme’s objectives include increasing Africa’s share of global cultural trade flows, deploying specialized financial products, facilitating technical capacity programs, and advocating for harmonized regulatory reform.

Since October 2021, 80 Luxury African brands have benefited from Afreximbank access to market initiative, CANEX Presents Africa. The bank has also engaged in trade and export development initiatives, showcasing Africa’s creative economies through the biennial CANEX WKND and CANEX at IATF (Intra-African Trade Fair).

CANEX WKND 2024 will further develop conversations and provide even more business-to-business and business-to-government opportunities. The event will be held under the theme “One People, United in Culture, Creating for the World.”

Registration for CANEX WKND 2024 can be done online https://wknd.canex.africa/newfront

Link to register to be part of the creative revolution in Africa!