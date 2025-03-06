Alleged N400m fraud: Court orders IGP to serve amended charges on Ex- Senator Andy Uba

BY ANDREW OROLUA

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo of the Federal High Court on Wednesday ordered the Inspector General of Police, IGP, to serve two count amended charges on former Senator Andy Uba and two others.

According to the office of IGP, Andy Uba, Benjamin Etu and Hajiya Fatima now at large were said to have by pretence allegedly collected the sum N400m from George Uboh to secure the post of Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission ,NDDC, for her daughter whose name, appearing in the charge brought about amending the charge.

Justice Ekwo adjourned further proceedings in the matter to March 17, as police announced it filed a 2-count amended charge against the defendants and was yet to serve them as required by law.

The amended charge, dated March 3, and signed by Abdulrashid Sidi Esq. on the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/538/2024), made allegation of N400 million fraud against the defendants.

READ ALSO: Tariff hike boosts telecoms profitability amid economic challenges

When the matter came up for the defendants arraignment on Wednesday , one Lukeman Anthony Esq., announced appearance for the prosecution (IGP), while C. F Odiniru, represented the defendants.

Laying foundation for the proceeding, Anthony told the court that the matter was for arraignment and that the charge had been amended.

At this point, Justice Ekwo enquired when the amended charge was filed.

Responding, the police prosecution counsel said he filed the amended charge on March 4.

Interjecting, Justice Ekwo, demanded to know whether the Defendants have been served, but the police lawyer, replied, “no my lord.

In view of the development, the Judge asked how many days the prosecution counsel needed to effect service of the amended charge on the Defendants, and Mr Lukeman Anthony, said 7 days.

The court therefore directed that the amended charge be served on the 1st and 2nd defendants.

Count one of the amended charge reads, “That you Andy Uba, Benjamin Etu and Hajiya Fatima now at large sometimes between the year 2022, within the jurisdiction of the Court did conspire amongst yourselves to commit an offence to wit : obtaining by false pretences by making a presentation to George Uboh, you have perfected way to an appointment of the Managing Directorship of NDDC Niger Delta Development Commission to any interested person who can afford the sum of N400,000,000 (Four Hundred Million Naira only), a presentation which you know is not true and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 8 and punishable under section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related offences Act 2006.

Count two, “That you Andy Uba, Benjamin Etu and Hajiya Fatima, now at large, sometimes between the year 2022 within the jurisdiction of this Court did conspire amongst yourselves with intention to defraud did induce George Uboh by making a presentation to him that you have perfected way to give an appointment of the post of Managing Directorship of (NDDC) Niger Delta Development Commission to any interested person who can afford the sum of N400,000,000 (Four Hundred Million Naira only), a presentation which you know is not true, you collected the money and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1 (2) and punishable under section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related offences Act, 2006.