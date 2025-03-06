Minister of Interior bags Award for Outstanding Service

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has been honoured with the Transformational Leadership Award for his outstanding service to Nigeria.

The presentation was made when the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies of Bingham University, Keffi, led by Associate Professor Desmond Okocha, Dean of the Faculty, paid a courtesy visit to the Minister to recognize his outstanding contributions to national development.

The Minister commended the Dean and his team for the interest and goodwill to partner with the Ministry for good governance.

During the visit, Associate Professor Okocha, speaking on behalf of the university, expressed deep appreciation for the Minister’s commitment to good governance, internal security, and citizenship integrity. He emphasized that this was the first time in the faculty’s history that such a recognition visit was being made, a testament to the Minister’s remarkable leadership.

“We have seen a shift in the political landscape, and you have demonstrated that public office is about service, not just rhetoric.

“Your reforms and interventions, including support for correctional facilities and youth empowerment initiatives, have not gone unnoticed,” Professor Okocha said.

The delegation applauded the Minister for his visionary leadership and commitment to national security through his wonderful initiatives in the ministry and agencies under his watch.