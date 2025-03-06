PDP bigwig, Ossai defects to ruling Party, says umbrella’s broken

By Tom Okpe

Former People’s Democratic Party, PDP third term, House of Representatives member, Hon Ossai Nicholas Ossai, has defected from the major opposition Party, to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, saying the umbrella has broken and the center, can no longer hold.

He said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been his mentor since his days in the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Lagos State, hence, he has joined the APC to reunite with the President.

Addressing newsmen after he was officially received into the party by the APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, at the Party National Secretariat, Buhari House, Abuja on Wednesday, the former lawmaker, who represented Ndokwa East/Ndokwa West/Ukwani Federal Constituency said:

“I have been in PDP for sometimes, I have been in the National Assembly as a third timer, under the platform of the PDP, but the umbrella has broken down.

“I remember, during the SDP days, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we looked at him as a role model and today, he is still my role model and when he came into governance, I have no other place than to come into APC; to work for him and strengthen his Government.

“I am here with my teaming supporters, I have gone to my ward, and card has been issued to me. I have also attended Senatorial meeting of the APC. I have come today to inform you that, I am in the fold now and I need your blessings.

“I am one of your foot soldiers in Delta State, and I have come to declare personally, before you today and to tell you that I will abide by the rules, laws, and the constitution, governing the APC.

“I will, also, go back to Delta State State, to champion Mr President’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda.’ The programmes are great programmes. The revolution in the Agricultural sector is benefiting Nigerians, today,” he stated.

While recieving Hon Ossai into the APC fold, the Party National Secretary, Ajibola congratulated him saying: “Of all political Parties in Nigeria, our Party continues to wax stronger.

“You see, opposition Parties, particularly the PDP are in serious crisis, occasioned by inordinate ambitions and lack of proper coordination.

“The question is, can Nigerians trust a Party that can not even put its house in order, to rule the country. So, thank you for abandoning that already dilapidated structure,” he added.