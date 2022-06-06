Shareholders laud NASCON’s good financial performance

Shareholders of NASCON Allied Industries Plc, a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) have commended the food seasoning company over its impressive performance in the year ended December 31, 2021, despite the harsh economic operating environment just as the company emerged as the best haulage company of the year.

Speaking during the NASCON’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the weekend in Lagos, a representative of the shareholders, Mrs Bisi Bakare said the performance reflects the ability of the management of NASCON to steer the company through difficult times, especially in the face of lack of power, fluctuating exchange regime and dwindling purchasing power of consumers, DailyTime gathered.

She expressed the belief that the overall performance of the Company was a reflection of its seven sustainability pillars adopted by NASCON and which are geared towards ensuring that the company connects with all stakeholders.

Another shareholder, Mrs Adetutu Siyanbola in her remarks said that the NASCON Transport Team section should be commended as indicated in the financial report, for winning the best haulage company of the year out of the 684 companies that enrolled for the Road-Transport-Safety-Standardization-Scheme of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

She pointed out that the company has over the years imbibed a culture known for taking good care of shareholders through the consistent payment of dividends adding that despite the harsh operating environment occasioned by the global economic downturn, the company still paid a dividend of 40 kobo per share.

Responding, the acting Managing Director, NASCON, Mr Thabo Mabe said the company is not resting on its achievements but is moving from street to street, market to market and shop to shop, introducing its array of products to consumers.

He said that as a company in the fast-moving consumer goods sector, the management team has developed plans and strategies to capture more share in chosen markets and will gradually deploy them in the coming months.

