Our reports not meant to reprimand institutions-AIB

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

The Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB) has clarified that one of its immediate safety recommendations in the preliminary report on the serious incident involving Azman Air Boeing 737-500 of January 3, 2019, which was not auctioned by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) was not an attack on the regulator but just part of its responsibility to provide final reports.

The AIB-N in a statement signed by General Manager (Public Affairs), Tunji Oketunbi said that the investigator’s responsibility was to investigate and make safety recommendations but the Civil Aviation Authority is by law not bound to implement any or all the recommendations, DailyTimes gathered.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to reports from a section of the media on the recent accident reports released by the Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria.

“The Bureau had expressed in one of its reports recently published that it issued an immediate Safety Recommendation in the Preliminary Report on the serious incident involving Azman Air Boeing 737-500 of January 3, 2019, which was not actioned by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

READ ALSO: Black Sunday in Ondo: Scores killed as terrorists

“This appeared to have been misinterpreted in some media reports, thereby giving an impression that the report was a 4455yan attack on the regulatory body.

“It should be noted that while it is the statutory responsibility of the AIB-N to investigate and make safety recommendations, the Civil Aviation Authority is by law not bound to implement any or all the recommendations where it deems it either unnecessary, time-barred or impracticable to do so.

According to AIB, the portion of the report stated that ‘No action from NCAA’ was therefore not an attack on the regulatory agency but a standard practice in line with ICAO Annex 13.

It stated that it was the norm for accident investigation agency globally to put it in the final reports if the CAA agreed, disagreed or did not implement safety recommendations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...