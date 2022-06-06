Black Sunday in Ondo: Scores killed as terrorists attack church in Akeredolu’s hometown

By Tosin Ajuwon, Akure and Ukpono Ukpong

It was a gory site on Sunday, as scores of worshippers were killed in an attack launched by gunmen, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the terrorists stormed the Catholic Church, during a morning mass and began shooting sporadically at worshipers and killing people at site, while also injuring dozens of the church attendants, DailyTimes gathered.

The attacked Church, which is located at Owa-luwa area in Owo, in Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s hometown, is a few metres away from the palace of the traditional ruler of the town, the Olowo of Owo.

Rev. Father Andrew Abayomi, one of the priests of the Church, who confirmed the incident to Daily Times on the phone, noted that over twenty worshippers, which included a little child, were killed by the attackers.

He explained that the terrorists, who came in large numbers with dangerous weapons, attacked the Catholic Church with dynamite, shortly after the morning mass.

“They (the attackers) came in their large numbers. They first attacked and killed a man selling Ice cream at the entrance of the Church.

“Immediately, we heard what happened, we quickly closed the entrance door to the church in order to protect our people, the worshipers.

“Few minutes after, we thought the situation must have gone down and we told our members to starting going home with the hope that the situation has been calm.

“But before we knew it again, we just saw some persons dressed in Fulani attires and rushed into the Church, throwing dynamite to explode the worshipers.

“Some of them were even shooting sporadically upon siting any worshippers while a few persons were able to escape the attack.

“Sadly, they killed many of members. At least, I counted over 20 dead bodies and a small child who was hit by the bullet. Some people were mimed till death.

“It’s like a horror film. This is massacre. We have taken the dead bodies to the morgue of the hospitals here in Owo and others who were injured are currently receiving treatment as I speak with you”, he added.

One of the eyewitness, Kehinde Ogunkorode, who spoke, said some of the attackers came in a vehicle and firstly caused pandemonium in the area before attacking the church.

Mr. Kehinde, who added that the attackers were many in numbers, further confirmed they were herdsmen.

“They were just too many and they came with guns and bomb because they threw it at people as they entered into the church.

“Few of the worshipers were lucky to run for safety. The attackers took everyone by surprise”, he said.

The Daily Times gathered that the remains of the deceased were dropped at the morgue of Federal Medical Centre, FMC, and St. Louis Catholic Hospital, both in Owo town by soldiers.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, said the command is on top of the situation as the command has launched an investigation into the attack on the church.

Odunlami, who explained that no details of numbers of casualties yet, revealed that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Oyeyemi Oyediran, has ordered the immediate deployment of men from the Explosives Ordinance Device otherwise known as “Anti-Bomb squad” to the scene of the incident.

According to her, effort is currently being made to arrest those who perpetrated the evil act.

“We want to implore the people of the state to be clam as security apparatus is currently active to ensure peace in the area”, she added.

Following the sad development, families of those injured in the attack have solicited for blood donations from sympathisers and residents of the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has condemned the brutal attack on the Catholic Church in his hometown of Owo, where scores of people were killed by terrorists.

Akeredolu, who described the attack as “satanic”, said it is a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of Owo, a town which has enjoyed tranquility over the years.

This is just as the governor asked security agencies in the state to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to book.

Akeredolu, who cut short his party, APC national assignment in Abuja, upon hearing the sad news, and visit to Owo, added that he was shocked at the gory incident.

While condoling with the family of the deceased and members of the church, the governor added that he already spoke with the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, who has also visited the scene to access the situation.

The governor said: “It is a black Sunday in Owo. Our hearts are heavy. Our peace and tranquility have been attacked by the enemies of the people. This is a personal loss, an attack on our dear state.

“This is an unexpected development. I am shocked to say the least. Nevertheless, we shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay. We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolves to rid our state of criminals.

“I commiserate with my people in Owo, particularly families of those who lost their lives to this ugly and unfortunate attack. I extend my condolences to Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye as well as the Catholic Church.

“I urge our people to remain calm and vigilant. Do not take laws into your hands. I have spoken to the heads of the security agencies. I have equally been assured that security operatives would be deployed to monitor and restore normalcy to Owo kingdom.”

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the heinous killing of worshippers on Sunday at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo Kingdom, in Ondo State.

The President said that eternal sorrow awaits all the perpetrators both on earth here, and ultimately in the hereafter.

President Buhari mourned the dead, condoled with their families, the Catholic Church, and the Government of Ondo State, charging emergency agencies to swing into action, and bring succour to the wounded.

“No matter what, this country shall never give in to evil and wicked people, and darkness will never overcome light. Nigeria will eventually win,” the President said.

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has also condemned the attack on the Catholic Church in Owo town, Ondo State.

The Organising Secretary of the association, Apagun Kole Omololu, in a statement, said the incident was a direct attack on the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, as well as Yoruba land.

However, the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, on Sunday, kept mum over the exact numbers of those who lost their lives in the brutal attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo just as it described the incident as “saddening”.

Although, the Diocese said the identity of the attackers remains unknown but noted that incident has devastated the community

The Church stated this in a Statement issued by Rev. Fr. Augustine Ikwu, the Director, Social communications of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo.

“It is Pentecost Sunday when every Catholic is expected to be in Church to commemorate the Solemnity.

“It is so sad to say that while the Holy Mass was going on, unknown Gunmen attacked St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, 0ndo State, leaving many feared dead and many others injured and the church violated.

“The identity of the perpetrators remains unknown while the situation has left the community devastated.

“However, for now, security agencies have been deployed to the community to relatively handle the situation.

“At this point in the history of our dear country Nigeria, we need God’s ultimate intervention to restore peace and tranquility.

“Meanwhile, all the Priests and Bishop in the parish are safe and none was kidnapped as the social media has it.

“Nonetheless, let us continue to pray f0 them and the good people of Owo and the state at large.

“We turn to God to console the families of those whose lives were lost to this distressing incident, and we pray for the departed souls to rest in peace. Amen.

“The Bishop appeals that we remain calm, be law abiding and pray for peace an normalcy to return to our community, state and country”.

Following the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, where scores of worshippers were killed and dozens injured, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has described the incident, as the “highest criminality”.

In a statement issued in Akure to journalists by the Chairman of CAN in the state, Rev Fr. Anselm Ologunwa, to condemn the attack, the Christian body expressed shock over the dastardly act, describing it as ungodly.

The Association said the incident is one of the numerous cases happening under the security challenges facing the country and asked President Muhammadu Buhari to address it squarely.

“The killings of some innocent souls in the name of whichever guise is the highest criminality everybody should rise up and condemned in our society.

“How can some people just wake up from nowhere and decided to kill his or her fellow men unjustly without any recourse to the judgement of God”.

The group further noted that nowhere is safe in Nigeria with the recent kidnapping of Prelate of the Methodist church and two others on the road, the train and on the air and now is inside the church of God.

It also called on the Ondo State government and security agencies in the state to as a matter of urgency go after the perpetrators of this heinous act and bring them to justice.

While condoling with the families of those who lost their loved ones in the incident, the Catholic community and the entire state, the Association prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

It, however, reiterated that the Christian Association of Nigerian, in the state will continue to promote religious harmony and equal opportunities for all in the State without discrimination.

Also, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, former governor of Ondo state, has condemned the gunmen attack on unarmed worshipers at St Francis Catholic Church Owa-luwa, Owo in Ondo state.

Mimiko, in a statement by John Paul Akinduro, his Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communications, said “the Owo massacre is a condemnable act and it assaults our humanity and bludgeons our sensibilities”

The former governor also called on the state government to take “immediate action to mobilize all available healthcare assets to Owo and if need be call for assistance from neighbouring States so as to be able to save as many as possible of those who were wounded in the attack”.

He also called on the government to apprehend and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to immediate justice.

Mimiko commiserated with the government and people of Ondo state, Owo Kingdom, the Catholic diocese of Ondo and families of the victims.

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State has also condemned the attack on the Catholic Church in Owo, while describing the incident as unbelievably shocking and despicable.

A statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Alex Kalejayie, said the Chairman of the APC, in the State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, is deeply sad by the act of wickedness that left on its trail misery, painful tears, and irreparable losses.

According to him, the Chairman, on behalf of the State chapter, condemns the killing of innocent souls, in a most gruesome manner, who gathered to worship their creator.

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, has join its voice to condemn the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo.

The party in a statement issued and signed by Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, its Publicity Secretary, said the people cannot continue to live like this under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Ondo State Chapter condemns in very strong terms this attack in which more than fifty persons including women and children were killed. It is very sad that, human lives mean very little to those whose business it is to provide security for lives and properties in our country.

“A situation where everybody lives in fear of being kidnapped or even killed in this senseless manner should be addressed as a matter of urgency by the Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC) government. We cannot continue to live like this as a people.

“Our party commiserates with families of the victims of this attack, the Olowo of Owo, His Royal Majesty Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye III and all Ondo State people who are traumatised by this killing.

“We also urge the security agencies to up their game to be more proactive than allowing this kind of calamity to strike before promises of tracking down the culprits.

“It is unacceptable for worshippers to be mowed down in a Church. The perpetrators must certainly be animals just in human skin. It is sacrilegious”, it read.

