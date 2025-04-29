NCC pushes for overhaul of 2003 Act to reflect Nigeria’s digital realities

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has begun reviewing the Nigerian Communications Act of 2003, citing the need to align the regulatory framework with fast-evolving technologies and digital ambitions.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ colloquium in Lagos, Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr Aminu Maida, said the current law has grown outdated in the face of transformative innovations such as 5G, AI, and blockchain. He noted that the sector, which now contributes about 14 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP, needs a future-proof legal structure to sustain its momentum.

While acknowledging the successes of the existing Act—including the liberalisation of the telecoms industry and the growth in mobile subscriptions—Maida warned that the law must now anticipate future challenges rather than merely respond to them. Key issues such as right-of-way charges, rural broadband access, and cybersecurity must be addressed through an updated legal framework.

House of Representatives Speaker, Dr Tajudeen Abbas, represented by Deputy Whip Isiaka Ayokunle, said the legislative arm remained committed to strengthening digital trust and innovation. He pointed to recent laws such as the Startup Act and Data Protection Act as efforts to modernise Nigeria’s digital landscape.

The colloquium brought together lawmakers, regulators, and tech industry players to provide insight and recommendations. The outcome is expected to shape a revised Communications Act that reflects 21st-century realities and supports Nigeria’s goal of becoming a digitally competitive economy.