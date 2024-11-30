Senate moves to end farmer/herder clashes, summons minister of Livestock

By Tunde Opalana

The Senate has taken a bold step to stem lost of lives and wanting destruction of properties due to incessant clashes between herders and farmers in parts of the country.

This is as lawmakers in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly summoned the minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Livestock, Senator Musa Mustapha (Yobe East) who disclosed this during the maiden meeting of the committee at the National Assembly Complex said the minister was summoned to present the ministry’s blueprint and how it would be implemented.

He said that the committee was committed to delivering on its mandate in the interest of the nation.

President Tinubu recently established the ministry of livestock development following the adoption of a report of the National Livestock Reforms Committee chairmen by Professor Attahiu Jega.

Speaking during the session, the vice chairman of the committee, Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central), said the creation of the ministry of livestock has opened new opportunities for Nigerians.

Ningi said, “We will first understand the role and the essence of the committee and for this, we have to invite the minister to give us their priority areas. We want Nigerians to have the impact of livestock development. It is not just about the North, but the entire country.”

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Senator Simon Lalong (APC, Plateau South), said one of the mandates of the committee is to also ensure that the issue of farmer/herder clashes is nipped in the bud, stressing that lawmakers were determined to end the crisis in the country.

“Yes, the issue of farmer/herder clashes is one of the reasons for the creation of livestock development ministry, and our mandate as a committee is to also look into that issue.”