Igbos Lost N34 Trillion Investments Under Simon Ekpa’s Terror – Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the leading Igbo socio-cultural group, has expressed deep concern over the economic and social toll caused by actions linked to Simon Ekpa, a Finland-based pro-Biafra activist.

The group stated that the Southeast region has suffered investment losses exceeding ₦34 trillion, impacting all 95 local government areas. This economic downturn is attributed to activities such as the enforced “sit-at-home” orders, which paralyzed businesses and destabilized communities.

Ohanaeze highlighted that the violent methods purportedly used under Ekpa’s directives have led to widespread fear, abductions, and destruction, contrary to the peaceful aspirations of the Igbo people.

READ ALSO: Nigerians ’ll appreciate Adedeji for Tax Reforms-Reps…

They criticized the lack of meaningful achievements from these campaigns and emphasized the need for unity, dialogue, and a restructured Nigeria as the path to sustainable peace and development​.

Recently, Ekpa’s arrest by Finnish authorities on terrorism-related charges was described by Ohanaeze as a turning point, bringing hope for stability and recovery in the region. The group urged continued vigilance to prevent further disruptions and encouraged collaborative efforts to rebuild the region’s economic and social fabric​.