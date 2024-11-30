Nigerians ’ll appreciate Adedeji for Tax Reforms-Reps Deputy Spokesman

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese has said that Nigerians will remain grateful to the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Zacchaeus Adedeji for the reforms intended to stimulate the nation’s fiscal policy as captured in four tax bills currently before the Green Chamber for consideration.

The four executive bills have since pitched the 36 State Governors against the Federal Government, with the former calling for the withdrawal of the bills to create room for more consultation.

Although some governors are said to be shifting their rigid position on the matter, Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has called on his Northern colleagues to reject the bills, insisting that if implemented, the bills will damage the region’s economy.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja over the weekend, Agbese lauded Adedeji for thinking creatively and championing reforms to improve the nation’s revenue through effective tax administration.

He said, “What FIRS has done in the past few years is commendable. Under the stewardship of Mr Adedeji, the agency has been surpassing its revenue target. Do not forget that the FIRS collected a record N12.374 trillion in 2023, which was 10.7% higher than its target of N10.7 trillion.

“Nigerians will appreciate this man very soon because when these bills are passed and the Federal Government has more money to spend, critical infrastructure will be developed. Jobs will be created and to a great extent, poverty will be reduced.

“We don’t have many Adedejis in charge of government agencies. From the look of things, he is going to repeat the feat he pulled last year.

“The FIRS set a revenue target of N19.41 trillion for 2024. As of the end of September, it had already collected N18.5 trillion. What that tells us is that we will sing a new song at the end of the year.”

That said, the federal lawmaker called on Nigerians to rally around President Bola Tinubu’s tax bills, adding that as lawmakers, the interest of the nation surpasses individual or sectional consideration.

“We hope to debate these bills on Tuesday and we expect robust deliberation that will ultimately lead to the passage of the bills. Most of our colleagues have read the bills and as a result, they are now shifting grounds. Those initially opposed to the bills are now advocating for their speedy consideration and passage.

“When we converge next week, more supporters will have been won over but I want to add that this is not only about lawmakers. These bills are about Nigerians, from the top company executive to the farmer in a rural village. I say this because public policy affects everyone. If passed into law, these bills will rejig the economy and ensure rapid development of critical infrastructure,” he added.