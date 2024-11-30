Gospel Artist Sinach Sued by Producer Michael Oluwole Over Alleged Copyright Infringement

Gospel artist Sinach is facing a ₦5 billion lawsuit from producer Michael Oluwole, also known as Maye, over alleged copyright infringement related to her globally acclaimed song Way Maker.

The case, filed at the Federal High Court in Lagos, centers on Oluwole’s claim that he co-owns the song due to his significant contributions, including recording, mixing, mastering, and creating instrumental accompaniments such as piano and synthesizers.

Oluwole alleges that despite his contributions, Sinach released the song without proper acknowledgment, consent, or compensation, and retained all proceeds. He is seeking a court declaration of joint ownership, a share of royalties, and damages. Additionally, he wants the court to issue an injunction to prevent further unauthorized use of the song.

Sinach’s legal team, led by Emeka Etiaba (SAN), refutes these claims, asserting that she is the sole creator and copyright holder of the song. They argue that Oluwole was hired solely for technical work, for which he was paid $300, and that no agreement grants him rights to royalties or ownership.

The absence of a formal contract has added complexity to the dispute, as it leaves room for interpretation under Nigerian copyright law​.

This lawsuit has sparked discussions about intellectual property rights, fair compensation in creative collaborations, and the importance of formal agreements. The court has adjourned the case until January 2025.