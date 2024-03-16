Rita Edochie throws shades at Judy Austin, praises May Edochie

By Orji Onyekwere

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has again taken a swipe at Judy Austin Edochie, the ‘wife’ of actor, Yul Edochie. The veteran actress took to her Instagram page where she subtly made a mockery of Judy after her husband’s denied that he married her legally.

Saturday Times gathered that Yul had told a court following allegations of adultery by May, his estranged wife that the relationship between him and Judy Austin was ‘all about skit-making’.

While responding to this latest development, Rita, who has been a very strong ally of May Edochie since her marital problems with Yul, scoffed at her situation.

She mocked Judy this way, “First, I was picked from the streets and today, I am a skit-maker by marriage. Chai !!!. God what have I done to myself?

In another message she wrote: “Supporters of evil listen, ooo !!!! Anybody that is in support of what drama devil did/ and is still doing to Queen May Yul Edochie, lives the same adulterous life as her and must surely have taste of the same karma”

In another development, Rita Edochie in a tribute to May Yul Edochie described her as a woman that deserves recognition every day for her invaluable contributions and for her strength and resilience against all odds.