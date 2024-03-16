I am not ashamed to expose my body – Venita Akpofure tackles X user

By Orji Onyekwere

Former Big Brother Naija house mate Venita Akpofure, has chided a fan who accused her of nudity in her new rap music video, ‘Gen Z Cypher’ with Magnito.

The reality star received criticism from one of the users on her X handle, after she shared a clip of her music video on her X handle where she was scantily-dressed. This prompted a user to condemn her display of nudity in the video via the comment section.

The social media user berated the reality TV star over her nudity in the music video explaining that the action was a shameful and indescent act from a mother of three who should lead by example.

He wrote, “Person wey get three pikin for house, see wetin she wear. Her shame dey shame me.”

Responding Venita said, she was not ashamed to expose her body, moreover her role model Beyonce Knowles who is also a mother of three also exposes her body in her music videos

Akpofure said: “My dear, I no dey shame, keep your shame for yourself, I go dey follow my Beyoncé jejely de go, who also has 3 kids, wears bodysuits to perform and is billionaire household name. Go hard = Venita . Go home = you.”

In the same vein, the reality star has reinstated that she was already a star before going to the Big Brother Naija house. She said this in her song that the notion that Big Brother Naija made her famous doesn’t hold water as she and the organisers both helped each other.

“I made it before Big Brother. No be Biggie help me, we dey help each other. Small girls babbling, I don’t even bother. Dem no get experience, they never cross border,” She said.