Delta Assembly passes Persons Living With Disability Bill 2024

By Nosa Àkenzua

The Delta State Persons Living with Disabilities Bill, 2024, has scaled through all the legislative procedures at the floor of the State House of Assembly.

The voluminous bill, sponsored by the Member Representing Ika North East in the House, Hon. Marylyn Okowa-Daramola, was read for the third time and passed at Tuesday’s plenary of the House, presided over by the Speaker, Rt Hon Emomotimi Dennis Guwor.

The passage of the bill, the second in the 8th Assembly, was sequel to a motion to that effect by the Majority Leader, Hon. Emeka Nwaobi, after a careful legislative scrutiny of the bill at the Committee of the Whole, chaired by the Speaker, Emomotimi Guwor, with the Chairman, House Committee on Housing, Women Affairs, Girl Child Entrepreneurship and Humanitarian Support Services, Hon. Bridget Anyafulu leading the amendments process.

READ ALSO: Kalu inaugurates inter- parliamentary Committee

At the committee of the whole House, the lawmakers scrutinized the 51 sessions bill clause by clause and made necessary amendments, including on the schedule and marginal notes of the proposed legal document.

The bill had earlier sailed through first and second readings on the floor of the House, and was subsequently referred to the joint House Committees on Housing, Women Affairs, Girl Child Entrepreneurship and Humanitarian Support Services and Special Committee on Bills.

Commending the lawmakers for their inputs at the committee of the whole House, and the successful passage of the bill, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor said that the 8th Assembly under his watch has, by the passage of the bill, recorded another legislative milestone.

“I wish to commend you all for your contributions on the bill at the committee of the whole house. Your participation was, indeed, heartwarming.

“This bill is indeed a great achievement to this Honourable House as it comes with great respite for those living with disabilities.

“Therefore, I wish to express my profound gratitude to the Sponsor of this people-oriented bill and, indeed, every one of you on the successful passage of the all-important bill,” Guwor said.

Reacting to the development, the lead sponsor, Hon. Marylyn Okowa-Daramola, expressed happiness over the successful completion of legislative fireworks on the bill by the State Assembly and now awaiting its signing into law by the Governor.

Hon. Okowa-Daramola, who represents Ika North East state constituency, and Chairperson, Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriations, described the proposed law as an answer to the yearnings of people that desire and deserve special attention and recognition in the society.

She said, “Today, the 12th of March 2024, the State House of Assembly passed the Delta State Protection of Persons with Disability Bill, 2024, after the Bill successfully scaled through 3rd reading.

“The landmark bill, which I am the lead sponsor, is a remarkable win for persons with disabilities in Delta State as its provisions will ensure improved inclusiveness, participation, protection, equity and empowerment.” Okowa explained

Hon. Okowa-Daramola explained further that the Delta State Protection of Persons with Disability Law will eradicate discrimination in all forms against individuals with disabilities and prohibit any unfair treatment based on disability.

“With accompanying penalties for infringements, the proposed law will also promote inclusivity and accessibility by providing persons with disability afforded lifts, ramps and other accessibility aids to all physical structures.

“It will also ensure improved access to transportation, including exclusive parking spaces and improved access to public transport.

“In addition, the law emphasizes the rights of persons living with disability to basic and secondary education, to live independently, access information, and participate fully in political, cultural, and social life,” the Lawmaker noted.

Okowa-Daramola, who paid glowing tribute to the Speaker and members for their support and encouragement, stated that the proposed law was in line with UN and other global protocols and standards on disability rights and justice.

The Ika North East Representative explained that the passed bill provides for the establishment of the Commission for Persons with Disabilities, a body that will facilitate implementation of the provisions of the proposed law.

Hon. Okowa-Daramola promised to initiate several other people-oriented bills that would further strengthen peace, development and good governance in the state.

“I want to say a big congratulations to the 8th Assembly for the speedy consideration and passage of this landmark bill which is the second private member bill to be passed by the House.

“It is certain that implementation of the proposed law will improve the well-being of all Deltans, particularly those living with disabilities, their families and communities,” the Lawmaker emphasized.