Challenge any woman that calls you a one minute man – Tomama advises men

By Orji Onyekwere

Skit maker and comedienne, Oluwatoyin Albert, Tomama, has advised men to challenge women who call them one minute men to a physical exercise.

She added that any woman that cannot perform plank for at least one minute, has no right to declare any man a one minute man. She said this after an intense exercise at the gym.

The comediene asked women who shame men for not lasting more than a minute in bed if they have ever performed planks.

Tomama told men to challenge any woman who does not think of them as men because they only have sexual intercourse for a minute, to perform planks.

In her opinion, any woman who cannot do planks for a minute don’t deserve even a one minute man.