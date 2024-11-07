Political Class mourn Lagbaja

..Akpabio, Speaker, Lawan , Makinde, Oborevwori extol virtues of former COAS

…We’v e lost a fine officer says Akpabio, as Makinde commiserates with Tinubu, Army, Osun govt

By Tunde Opalana

Notable political figures have joined other Nigerians to mourn the death of the Lt. Gen. Taoheed Lagbaja.

Lagbaja until the confirmation of his demise at the age of 56 years on Wednesday by the Presidency was the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Gen Lagbaja died on Tuesday night, after an illness, according to a statement by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio , GCON, described the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), as a rare gem and a fine officer, who gave his all for the territorial security and unity of the country.

Akpabio said he received the news of the death of the late military chief with shock, describing him as a General who always led his troops from the front in all combat situations.

A statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, quoted Akpabio as saying, “I received the news of the death of the late Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, with shock. His death, coming at a time the country needed his wealth of experience in tackling and bringing to an end insecurity in some parts of the country, is a huge loss to the country and the security community.

” He was a fine, committed and dedicated officer, who served the country with all his might, even at the risk of paying the supreme price.

” On behalf of my family, the people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District and the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I commiserate with the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR the military community, the larger Lagbaja family and the Nation on this great loss.

” I pray that Almighty God grant his wife, children, colleagues and those who knew him, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss .May God almighty grant the soul of the departed gallant officer eternal rest,amen.

In a statement yesterday by Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Abbas described the late military chief as a gallant officer.

Expressing shock over the demise of Lt Gen. Lagbaja, the Speaker described the sad incident as a huge loss to the Armed Forces, and Nigeria as a country.

Speaker Abbas, while describing Lagbaja as ‘a gallant Military Officer,’ noted that the late Army Chief recorded modest achievements in a short period as the COAS.

The Speaker recalled how Gen Lagbaja, after becoming the COAS, went round Military bases across the country, especially, in the North-East and North-West, to motivate soldiers at the battlefields.

This, Abbas said, “exemplified Gen Lagbaja’s dogged spirit and determination to make the country safe for all.”

The Speaker commiserated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Lagbaja family, people and Government of Osun State over the loss, praying for the repose of the soul of Gen Lagbaja.

The President of the 9th Senate and Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Ahmad Lawan, Ph.D, GCON, said he received with heavy heart, the news of Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja’s death.

Lawan in a statement by Dr.Ezrel Tabiowo said “it is with a heavy heart that I learned of the passing of Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“On behalf of the Senate Committee on Defence, I extend our deepest condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa; the family of the deceased, the Nigerian Army, and the entire nation.

“Lt. Gen. Lagbaja was a dedicated and patriotic officer who served the country with distinction. As Chief of Army Staff, he played a significant role in the fight against insurgency and other security challenges confronting our nation. His leadership and commitment to the safety and well-being of Nigerians will be sorely missed.

“During his tenure, Lt. Gen. Lagbaja initiated and implemented several innovative strategies that significantly improved the operational capabilities of the Nigerian Army. He was instrumental in enhancing the welfare and morale of troops, ensuring that they were adequately equipped and trained to effectively discharge their duties.

“The death of Lt. Gen. Lagbaja is a great loss to the nation. His experience, resolve and patriotism that characterized his illustrious career will be deeply missed.

“The Senate Committee on Defence is committed to honoring the memory of Lt. Gen. Lagbaja by ensuring that the Nigerian Army remains a formidable and effective force capable of safeguarding our nation.”

Sen Abdulaziz Musa Yara’dua, Chairman, Senate Committee on Army said Lt. Gen. Lagbaja represents “one of the finest officers in the history of the Nigerian Army”.

Yar’Adua in a personally signed statement said “the Senate Committee on Army is deeply saddened to learn about the untimely demise of Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff. Our thoughts are with his family, colleagues, and the entire Nigerian Army during this difficult time.

“General Lagbaja’s unwavering dedication to the Nigerian Army and his country has left an indelible mark. His career from the day he joined the army epitomized courage and patriotism. His exceptional leadership and vision significantly shaped the army’s operations, ensuring the safety and well-being of Nigerians. His legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire and motivate troops to carry on his exemplary work.

“We all acknowledge General Lagbaja’s profound impact on the army’s development. His initiatives demonstrated a steadfast commitment to training, capacity building, and troops welfare. The Nigerian Army has lost a true leader and passionate advocate for its growth.

“To the officers, soldiers, and families of the Nigerian Army, we offer our sincerest sympathies. May you find strength and comfort in knowing General Lagbaja’s contributions will never be forgotten. His memory will continue to inspire and motivate us all.”

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, described the death of Lt. General Lagbaja, as a sad loss to the country.

The governor, who described Lagbaja as a patriot and one of the finest military officers produced by the country, expressed his condolences to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu; and the Nigerian Army.

Speaking throat statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Dr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju, on Wednesday, Makinde equally commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased COAS as well as the government and people of Osun State on the demise of their illustrious son, praying to Allah to grant repose to his soul.

Meanwhile, the Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has described the death of General Lagbaja as “a huge misfortune.”

According to a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists on Wednesday, Adeleke said the Army chief’s death was a sad loss.

“A huge misfortune has befallen the people of Osun State, the Nigerian Army and the great Lagbaja family of Ilobu.

“We lost a rare breed, a gentleman and a true patriot to the cold hands of death.

“Our late brother has a big vision of operational reforms for the Nigerian Army. He launched out and commenced the implementation of root and branch reform of the Nigerian Army.

“Within his short stint in office, he enforced professionalism and battles terrorists and bandits with terrifying fierceness.

“Our late brother was a very hardworking officer, a true workaholic, a fierce soldier, a replica of the traditional army officer with an ambitious plan for modernisation and integration of the Nigerian Army.

“In my last encounter with him, he exuded hope and aspirations of a better Nigeria with the military as a stabiliser and unifier of the federation.

“In the late General Lagbaja, we had a great military leader with the poise, the confidence and the firmness to realise the vision of a new Nigerian Army. Unfortunately, the end came suddenly.

“We surrender to the will of the Almighty creator. I commiserate with the Commander-in-Chief, President Bola Tinubu, the men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces, my people of Ilobu and the great Lagbaja family. We mourn together on this sad occasion.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Osun state, we extend commiseration to Mrs. Mariya Lagbaja and the two children,” Adeleke said.

Also, Delta State governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori condoled with the Nigerian Army on the unfortunate passing of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, Wednesday, condoled with President Bola Tinubu, the Army authorities and family of the deceased on the death of the Chief of Army staff.

He said that the deceased Army General would be missed for his outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the growth and development of the Nigerian Army.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Delta State, I commiserate with the family of Lt. Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, the departed Chief of Army Staff. My condolences also go to the Nigeria Army and President Bola Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“The late Lagbaja was an outstanding officer whose selfless and immense contributions to the country will forever be cherished.

“I recall with relish my engagements with the late Chief of Army Staff during the Okuama tragedy. He came across as a deep thinker, brilliant strategist, and great patriot. His calm disposition in the heat of the crisis was a great source of inspiration and assurance.

“May God grant his soul eternal repose,” Oborevwori added.