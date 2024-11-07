“White House Advisor on Diaspora Engagement Boosts 7th NDIS, Promises Partnership with NIDCOM”

At the 7th Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit in Abuja, Ms. Deniece Laurent-Mantey, Executive Director of President Biden’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement (PAC-ADE), emphasized PAC-ADE’s mission to enable Nigerians in the U.S. to move beyond individual remittances toward collective investments.

The aim is to foster economic growth and stability in Nigeria through partnerships with local entrepreneurs, supporting SMEs, and investing in larger development projects.

Ms. Laurent-Mantey thanked NiDCOM and Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa for their support, affirming PAC-ADE’s commitment to building impactful platforms. Hon. Dabiri-Erewa, NiDCOM’s Chairman/CEO, expressed her gratitude to President Biden for the appointment and lauded Laurent-Mantey’s dedication to African diaspora initiatives.

READ ALSO: FRC Boss, Dr Olowo Leads Global Financial Reporting…

She advocated for a Diaspora Investment Fund to boost collaborative investments, illustrating the impact of diaspora unity.

The summit, themed “Adapting Stability Through Diaspora Investment: Navigating the Path to Prosperity,” focused on economic resilience and job creation through diaspora engagement, with hopes for sustained partnerships to advance Nigeria’s development.