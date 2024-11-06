FRC Boss, Dr Olowo Leads Global Financial Reporting Excellence as UNCTAD ISAR Chair

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) , has announced the election of its Executive Secretary/CEO, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, as Chair of the 41st session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Intergovernmental Working Group of Experts on International Standards of Accounting and Reporting (ISAR).

This esteemed appointment recognizes Dr. Olowo’s exceptional leadership and expertise in corporate reporting [1).

Dr Olowo expressed his gratitude and commitment to leading the global collaboration of experts, stating, “It is a great honour to be elected Chair of the 41st session of UNCTAD ISAR. I am committed to leading a global collaboration of experts focused on improving transparency and comparability in corporate reporting across the globe to unlock capital flows.”

As UNCTAD ISAR Chair, Dr. Olowo will play a pivotal role in shaping the global financial reporting landscape. His vision aligns with the FRC’s mission to promote excellence in financial reporting and governance.

Under his leadership, the FRC has undergone significant transformation, introducing initiatives such as the Small and Medium Enterprises Corporate Governance Guidelines (SME CGG) and the roadmap for adopting sustainability reporting standards in Nigeria in collaboration with the ISSB Chairman.

Dr. Olowo’s election highlights his global recognition as a leader in corporate reporting, and his commitment to improving transparency will unlock capital flows globally.

The FRC’s transformation under his leadership demonstrates his dedication to promoting excellence in financial reporting and governance.

With Dr. Olowo at the helm, Nigeria’s commitment to sustainability and global governance reputation continues to strengthen. His leadership and expertise will undoubtedly drive positive change in the financial reporting landscape.