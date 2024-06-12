Party Jollof Africa, Worital Unveil New Shows

Party Jollof Africa, a leading platform dedicated to showcasing and supporting African content creators, is proud to announce its upcoming projects aimed at bridging the gap in the African entertainment industry.

The projects includes special podcasts and show series. One of the projects titled PartyJollof Podcast, is a dynamic series exploring the world of African entertainment especially movie practitioners.

Then, there is also ‘Spicy Time with PJ’, a news and gossip segment focusing on the latest in African movies and television. While the third project that has already started running is ‘PartyJollof Movie Review’.

Peter Ayeni founder of Party Jollof Africa explains that the In-depth reviews and ratings of African films, and more will now be available on YouTube, Spotify, and leading podcast platforms. ” We are working with Worital to ensure the production is in good taste and quality”.

Produced by Worital at Worital Media Studios, these projects align with Party Jollof Africa’s mission to empower African content creators and connect them with a global audience.

“We are thrilled to be a part of these innovative projects, which will not only showcase African talent but also provide a platform for creators to gain exposure and feedback,” said Fola Folagbade], Founder of Worital.

Ayeni told pressmen that, “Our goal is to elevate the global profile of African cinema and television, and we believe these projects will be a significant step towards achieving that. Worital, a one-stop-shop for design, publishing, and media services, shares our mission to amplify African voices.”

Publicist and Sabistation CEO, Ediale Kingsley, says, “we are excited about this project as well. We know Worital’s partnership with Party Jollof Africa towarda bringing these projects to life means perfection and class. Together, the team aims to make a meaningful impact in the African entertainment industry.”

Stay tuned for the launch of these exciting projects and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #PartyJollofAfrica