June 12th : I celebrate My Late Mentor Prophet TB Joshua Birthday – Prophet O.I Samuel

Today I join millions of faithfuls across the Globe to celebrate a great Man of God, a Man that teaches us the important of Love among other breathren, a Great Man who is currently with his maker but his love for mankind and passion for the vineyard cannot be compare to.. June 12 is a special day, the day God servant was born.

Prophet TB Joshua legacy remains unshakeable. On this special day, he shows love to both the rich and the less Privileged.

No one can fill the vacuum he left behind, The Nation is crying due to unprecedented Hunger.

Father, on this special day, we feel your Gap of Charity and supernatural acts like no other, I really miss you, May God raise another Messiah for Nigeria again .

Happy birthday to you, Daddy

Continue to sleep in the Lord, Let’s Love Leads, Prophet I O Samuel