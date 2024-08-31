Panic in hospitals as doctors refuse to shift ground despite FG’s threat

BY ADA DIKE

Panic has engulfed patients in most Nigerian government hospitals, with no end in sight on the ongoing doctors’ strike. A 70-year-old man known as Pa Jacob sat in front of his compound yesterday morning and complained about the on-going strike by resident doctors in Nigeria.

He said he supposed to go for check up in a hospital in Ikeja from Abile Egba, but couldn’t go because he afraid of seeing any doctor in the hospital if he goes there.

“It is appalling that the federal is busy threatening doctors instead of dialoguing with them,” said Pa Jacob.

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) embarked on a seven-day warning strike from midnight of Monday, August 26, 2024, the kidnapping of Dr. Popoola on Thursday, August 15, in Lagos state and poor treatment.

READ ALSO: Threat on Yoruba, Bini: Biafra Govt writes Canada in…

According to the president of NARD, Dr. Dele Abdullahi, the decision to embark on the strike was taken during the emergency meeting of the National Executive Counciln (NEC).

“The strike is commencing by midnight today. It’s for seven days, it’s a warning strike, and it’s total. During the strike, there will be no concessions, and there will be no emergency care,” Abdillah8 announced before the strike started.

Reacting to the resident doctors ‘ strike, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare said it felt disappointment over the NARD’s decision to commence a seven-day warning strike, despite the progress made during negotiations, asbthe government showed so much enthusiasm by meeting many issues NARD demanded.

The Assistant Director of the ministry, Ado Bako, said: “We believe that continued dialogue is the best approach to resolving any outstanding issues.”

Citing labour laws, the ministry said the Federal Government would implement the “No Work, No Pay” policy for all the days the strike took place

He advised the government try and meet the doctor ‘s demand promptly to avert loss of lives of patients.

Meanwhile, many Nigerians are blaming the government for taking decision not to pay doctors during the strike.

A businessman based in Lagos, Prince Charles, said it wrong for the government to threaten doctors. “You are busy threatening doctor who went to school without government involvement in their education. Do the needful to meet doctor demand, this is a matter of life in bondage and life on sick bed

Government should be wise enough to handle the matter with care not by harassment and threat,” Charles advised.

In the same vein, a social critic, Ms. Olivia Eze, said: “The doctors are on strike because of their kidnapped colleague that was abducted since December which the federal government has not done anything about, and you want to implement a policy on them.

“You think if they stop working and no payment it will affect them? No, it’s the sick ones. On Monday, over a thousand were waiting at the GOPD unit but they were all dismissed because even consultants aren’t available. I don’t know how this people’s brains work sincerely.”

Many Nigerians are appealing to resident doctors to return to the negotiation table and dialogue with the government in order to come up with lasting solutions to myriads of challenges affecting health sector.