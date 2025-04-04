Senators, Reps must account for constituency budgets- Femi Falana

By Andrew Oota

Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), has urged Nigerians to demand accountability from their leaders.

He decried the prevailing “rule of rulers” instead of the rule of law.

Falana stated this at the 4th Anniversary of the late Yinka Odumakin Lecture, organised by the Oluyinka Odumakin Foundation.

The lecture’s theme was ‘Selflessness in Leadership: The Yinka Odumakin Example.’

Falana stressed that leaders must be held accountable for their actions.

Nigerians, he said , should start asking questions and demanding transparency.

He also encouraged Nigerians to request a copy of their local government’s budget.

Falana said the people should ensure Senators and House of Representatives members are held accountable for their constituency budgets.

He reiterated the importance of questioning leaders and demanding accountability.

“We must continue what Yinka Odumakin fought for and believed in.

“There is a need for pro-democracy activists to focus on reshaping and sustaining democracy in the country,” he added.

Mr Omowole Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC) 2023 presidential candidate, described Odumakin as a fearless and courageous activist.

“Yinka always spoke the truth, regardless of whose ox was gored,” he said.

Dr Joe Odumakin, President of Women Arise for Change Initiative, highlighted the importance of equality and justice for all.

“The rule of law must be respected by everyone,” she said.

“Nigeria is our country. We must insist on doing things right and ensuring that injustice to one is injustice to all,” she added.

The widow, who is also President of the Foundation, pledged to rededicate herself to the ideals her late husband stood for.

It will be recalled that Yinka Odumakin passed away on April 2, 2021, during a brief illness.

Other dignitaries at the event included Mr Jimi Agbaje, former governorship candidate in Lagos State, and activist, Mr Olamide Fusika (SAN).

Other attendees included veteran journalist, Mr Richard Akinnola, and Mr Edmond Obilo.