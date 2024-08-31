Lagos records 24,955 cases of sexual violence in 6 yrs

BY ADA DIKE

Lagos State government, through the State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), on Friday, disclosed that the agency has recorded about 24, 955 gender-based sexual violence in the state between 2019 till date.

In a bid to curb the worrisome rising cases of sexual violence, the state government said it has concluded plans to embark on massive advocacy campaigns across the local government areas of the state.

Attorney-General and Commissioner For Justice, Lawal Pedro, SAN, and Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, DSVA,Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, revealed this at a media parley to commemorate the domestic and sexual violence awareness month and award night, held at Alausa, Ikeja.

The 2024 programme is themed: “Not On My Watch!”

Pedro, represented by Acting Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Hameed Oyenuga, decried the rising cases of sexual based violence involving both sexes in the state.

According to him, “The theme of this year is based on the compelling need to ensure that Lagosians realize that ending the menace of Sexual and Gender Based Violence is indeed a collective effort, which requires the support and collaboration of all members of society.

“We therefore intend to engage all demographics including men, women and children.”

To commemorate the month, the he said the agency will be holding the Turn Alausa Purple campaign which would be preceded by a Circular from the Head of Service, directing all public servants to adorn the colour purple on September second, 2022 to kickstart the month at the Secretariat Gate, Alausa, House of Assembly Gate and the Old Secretariat simultaneously.

Others include: Advocacy walks against Domestic and Sexual Violence. The walk takes place at Local Governments where there are low reporting of cases. This would involve the paramount traditional rulers, community leaders, market men and women, religious clerics and other relevant stakeholders in the community.

The Advocacy walk is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 and the purpose of the advocacy walk is to educate and sensitize the citizens and residents of the State on the issues of SGBV and the available services that the state has to offer in curbing the menace.

This walk will take place from Ile-Zik along the local airport area to Ipodo Market at the Computer Village and within the Ikeja Local Government.

Also, there will be Eko men walking to encourage men to see themselves as duty bearers in the fight against SGBV, shun any form of violence and also promote positive masculinity.

“This will also be an opportunity to shine the light on the fact that men can be victims/ survivors and they should therefore be encouraged to speak up and give men the opportunity to speak with other men themselves.

According to him, the programme will be held on Monday, September 9, 2024, within the Ajegunle area of Lagos State within the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government.

“The increased number of cases that has been received recently from that area has informed our decision to have this walk in that area,” Pedro stated.

Pedro continued: “The purpose of the market fiesta is to educate people on gender and sex roles and how these social constructs encourage the perpetration of Sexual and Gender Based Violence.

“We have chosen to showcase the fiesta in the Alimosho community and would involve physical engagement with members of the community in local markets within the Alimosho Area of the State.

“Statistics have continued to show Alimosho as the Local Government with the highest Local Government Area of occurrence of SGBV in the state.’’