How we decimated terrorists, oil thieves -Defence

By Andrew Oota

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday affirmed that the conduct of close air support and interdiction missions with high success rates, which seriously degraded the terrorists strength and will to fight by Nigeria gallant troops has created gaps in the command and leadership structures of BHTs as well as ISWAP/JAS terrorists.

The Director of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj, Gen, Markus Kangye who gave the affirmation in Abuja during the First Quarter 2025 Report on the ongoing military operations across the theatre maintained that there was also infighting for supremacy within the ranks of the various terrorist factions, which sparked cracks in their leadership hierarchy.

According to him, the quarter witnessed aggressive operational tempo by the gallant troops in conjunction with hybrid forces and other security agencies across all theaters.

The DDMO mentioned that the troops demonstrated uncommon bravery, resilience, determination and strong will during various encounters throughout the quarter, including fighting and confidence building patrols, raids, ambushes and clearance as well as search and rescue operations with remarkable outcomes.

Gen. Kangye ascentained that the quarter also witnessed the neutralization of many terrorist commanders such as Abba Allai (aka Amirul Khalid of Alafa), Abdullahi (aka Honour), Jagaban Dan Danger, Abdullahi Ali who was captured alive with severe gun wounds.

He opined that the efforts by the gallant troops created gaps in the command and leadership structures of BHTs as well as ISWAP/JAS terrorists.

Gen. Kangye explained that the gallant troops exploited the situation and dealt decisively with them on various fronts, hence their resort to attack on soft targets and the use of IEDs and isolated ambushes.

“The sustained operations against the terrorists also led to the arrest of scores of them, rescue of kidnapped hostages as well as surrendering of many to our troops.

“Some gunrunners and terrorists’ logistics suppliers such as Alhaji Mansur Mohammed, Shehu Babangida, Sagi David, Blessing Paul, Shuaibu Maji were also arrested.

Speaking on oil theft in South South, the DDMO informed that during the Quarter, Operation DELTA SAFE foiled oil theft worth over Seven Billion, Four Hundred and Twenty-Eight Million, Six Hundred and Forty-Eight Thousand, Two Hundred and Forty-Six Naira (7,428,648,246.00) only.

“The breakdown indicates: 6,290,437 litres of stolen crude

oil, 1,319,350 litres of illegally refined AGO, 6,130 litres of DPK and 4,545 litres of PMS.

“Additionally, troops discovered and destroyed 257 crude oil cooking ovens, 128 dugout pits, 192 boats, 138 storage tanks, 236 drums and 122 illegal refining sites.

“Other items recovered include; barge, speedboats, pumping machines, drilling machines, and over 90 vehicles.

“Relatedly, troops recovered huge quantities of assorted arms including various kinds of machine guns, RPG tubes, automatic weapons as well as locally fabricated guns and IEDs.

“Additionally, a huge cache of assorted 7.62mm and 9mm ammunition, as well as live cartridges were also recovered” he said.

In the same vein, the Joint Tasks Forces (JTF) North East Operation Hadin Kai in the last one week recorded the following successes during the week under review:

On 27 and 29 March 2025, scores of terrorists comprising adult males, adult females and some children surrendered to troops within the theatre of operation following the ongoing onslaught on them by our gallant troops.

Between 27 March – 1 April 2025, troops in conjunction with Hybrid Forces, conducted offensive operations including fighting patrols, raids and clearance operations in Bama, Gwoza, Kaga and Konduga LGAs of Borno State. During the operations, some terrorists were neutralized and others apprehended. They also recovered Ak47 rifles, locally fabricated rifles, as well as assorted rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

In a well-coordinated operation from 27 March – 2 April 2025, troops intercepted 11 terrorists’ logistics suppliers. They recovered locally fabricated guns, cartridges, mobile phones, vehicles, motorcycles bicycles, food items and the sum of N149,980.00 only.

On 27 March 2025, troops while on fighting patrol, came under terrorists’ attack in Maiduguri Metropolitan Municipal Council of Borno State. The troops successfully repelled the attack, neutralized several of them and recovered some weapons.

Discovery and Detonation of Improvised Explosive Devices. In a related development, our men while on fighting patrol encountered IEDs planted by terrorists in Abadam LGA of Borno State and successfully detonated them on 29 March 2025.

Between 27 March – 1 April 2025, troops conducted fighting patrols and made contact with terrorists in Isa and Sabon Birni LGAs of Sokoto State as well as Kankara LGA of Katsina State. During the encounters, some terrorists were neutralized, while 16 kidnapped victims were rescued. Some automatic and locally fabricated weapons as well as assorted quantities of 7.62mm ammunition and motorcycles also recovered.

Also, troops responded to information about terrorists’ activities in Isa and Malumfashi LGAs of Sokoto and Katsina States respectively on 31 March 2025. During the encounters, some terrorists were neutralized, while arms and assorted kinds of 7.62mm ammunition and motorcycles as well as rustled cows were recovered from them.

Troops, acting on credible intelligence about terrorists’ activities in Tsafe LGA of Katsina State on 31 March 2025, stormed the area and arrested 3 of them. They also recovered a motorcycle abandoned by the terrorists.

From 27 – 31 March 2025, troops, acting on a tip-off arrested 5 suspected criminals and a gunrunner identified as Shuaibu Maji in Dekina LGA of Kogi State and Ovia East and Kaiama LGAs of Edo and Kwara States respectively. Troops recovered the barretta pistol, some quantity of ammunition and the sum of N63,050.00 only.

During the week, troops conducted a fighting patrol in Lokoja during which a suspected kidnappers’ accomplice, identified as Musa Umar was arrested on 31 March 2025. Recovered from him were large quantities of food stuff and beverages believed to be meant for the terrorists.

On 31 March 2025, troops while on anti-kidnapping operations responded to information about a suspected cattle rustler in Guyuk LGA of Adamawa State. On sighting troops, the criminal fled and abandoned a truck loaded with cows. The truck and its content were handed over to relevant authorities for necessary action.

During the period under review, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN conducted the following operations:

From 27 March – 2 April 2025, troops while on patrol responded to information about criminal activities in Bokkos and Jos South LGAs of Plateau State. During the operations, 8 persons suspected to be kidnappers were arrested, while 2 hostages were rescued. A locally fabricated gun, some quantities of 7.62mm ammunition, vehicles and mobile phones were recovered from them.

Also, between 27 March – 1 April 2025, troops while conducting offensive operations, made contact with violent extremists in Mangu, Jos South, Jos North, Qua’An Pan and Barkin Ladi LGAs of Plateau State. Following a fire fight, our gallant troops neutralized several extremists, arrested some and rescued 7 kidnapped victims. Items recovered from the criminals include automatic and locally fabricated rifles and assorted rounds of 7.62mm ammunition. Vehicles, motorcycles and some cows, believed to have been rustled were also recovered from the terrorists.

Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE recorded the following during the period under review:

Also acting on credible intelligence, troops stormed violent extremists’ hideout in Nasarawa Eggon and Keana LGAs of Nasarawa State as well as Guma and Otukpo LGAs of Benue State between 27 – 31 March 2025. In similar operations in Takum LGA of Taraba State, troops also encountered and engaged some kidnappers. During the encounters, many extremists were neutralized, while over 20 kidnapped victims were rescued. Recovered from them were arms and ammunition as well as vehicles and motorcycles.

On 27 March – 2 April 2025, troops while on anti-kidnapping and anti-criminality operations responded to information about violent extremists attacking a community in Donga LGA of Taraba State. On arrival, troops restored normalcy and recovered arms and ammunition from the criminals.

In another development, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE sustained operational tempo against crude oil thieves and other criminals in the Niger Delta during the week under review.

Equally ,troops recovered 392,174litres of stolen crude oil, 138,757litres of illegally refined AGO and 830 litres of PMS while 375 litres of DPK were also recovered. Additionally, they discovered and destroyed 29 crude oil cooking ovens, 31 dugout pits, 48 boats, 21 storage tanks, 18 drums and 16 illegal refining sites. Other items recovered include pumping machines, drilling machines, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones and 4 vehicles. Furthermore, 11 oil thieves and other criminals were arrested while assorted arms and ammunition as well as dynamites were also recovered.

On 29 March 2025, troops while on fighting patrol, responded to information about criminal activities in Obaliku LGA of Cross River State and Uvwie LGAs of Cross River and Delta States respectively. During the operations, they arrested criminals and recovered berretta pistol, mobile phones as well as a motorcycle.

Offensive Operations. On 28 and 30 March 2025, troops while conducting offensive operations, made contact with criminals in Etche, Ahoada West and Onelga LGAs of Rivers State. During the operations, troops arrested criminals and recovered some vehicles.

Counter/Anti Kidnapping and Criminality Operations. On 31 March 2025, troops while on anti-kidnapping and anti-criminality operations responded to information about violent extremists’ activities in Ika LGA of Akwa Ibom State and rescued 2 kidnapped hostages who were abandoned by their abductors.

Also, troops of Operation UDO KA recorded the following during the week under review, while on fighting patrol, responded to information about criminal activities in Ohaji/Ogbema LGA of Imo State and Uzo Uwani LGA of Enugu State on 29 March 2025. During the encounters, 6 criminals were arrested and a pump Action gun with some live cartridges were recovered from them.

To this end, Gen. Kangye assured that the gallant men and women of the AFN in conjunction with other security agencies as well as hybrid forces would continue to observe the laws of armed conflict, rules of engagement and code of conduct for internal security operations as they synergize efforts at addressing the myriads of security challenges bedeviling our dear nation, in line with our constitutional roles.