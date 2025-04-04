Over 20 killed in Plateau villages in one week – Community leader

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Chairman of Bokkos Cultural Development Council (BCDC), Vanguard, Farmasum Fuddang, has decried the killings that have engulfed the community in the last one week.

Fuddang said the Plateau LGA, Bokkos, has witnessed gruesome murder by the Fulani bandits climaxing to the killing of 10 persons on Wednesday night.

According to him: “There were attacks yesterday and five villages were affected. It started From Mongor but the attackers were chased out by security forces. The attackers then moved to Daffo and attacked the community but security swiftly responded and chased them out. After Daffo, they went to Manguna, Hurti and Tadai villages and launched attacks”, he said.

READ ALSO: CSO Investigative Council Reacts to Alleged Poor Construction of Abia North Road

Speaking in a statement sent to Journalists, he added that, “In just one week, we have lost over 20 community members due to these marauding terrorists.

“On April 2 alone, they killed over 10 people. All thanks to the Nigerian military and police for their swift response to distress calls, which helped minimize casualties.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the victims of the recent invasions in Ruwi, Mangor, Daffo, Manguna, Hurti, and Tadai. We call on emergency agencies such as NEMA, SEMA, and the Nigerian Red Cross to swiftly provide relief to the displaced and injured, Fuddang said.

Our correspondent reports that 10 persons were killed on Wednesday night in an attack on five communities in Bokkos local government area of the state.

The attack occurred just six days after a similar attack in Ruwi community where 10 persons were shot dead and three others got injured while observing a wake-keep ceremony.