Senatorial Recall: Natasha thanks INEC for upholding justice

By Tom Okpe

Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for rejecting fake process by sponsored groups and individuals to recall her from the Senate.

The Senator thanked the Nigerian electoral umpire for upholding justice, constitutionality and refused to bow to pressures from undemocratic elements both from Kogi State and in the Senate.

The INEC had on Thursday, in Abuja declared that, “the petition for the recall of the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, did not meet the requirement of the Constitution. Therefore, no further action shall be taken on the matter.”

Responding to the development through a statement signed personally by Senator Natasha on Thursday said: “God has put to shame, anti-democratic forces plotting my recall from the Senate, including one of the most wanted personality by the EFCC, former Governor Yahaya Bello.”

According to the Senator, the voice of the people is the voice of God. Nobody, be it a former Governor, Yahaya Bello or Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and their associates can toy with the mandate freely given by the resolute people of Kogi Central without being put to shame.

“All along, I did not exercise any fear because I have a God that can never fail and I have people on my side. The decision to reject the recall process is a justice against injustice. INEC has proven to be truly independent and history will never forget this justice.

“To God be the glory, we have defeated them again. This development is another record-breaking against those who prefer coming from the back yard, the manipulators, election riggers, the violent Marchants and their allies in Kogi Central and beyond.

“I commend the umpire for putting to shame, the shameless agents of darkness and setting the record straight according to the laws of our land.

“Please bear it in mind that your days are numbered in politics because the new era has come when people will no longer reckon or identify with evil politicians, whose trade mark are not more than violent, rigging and corruption.

“Again, my appreciation goes to all Nigerians for standing firm with me in this battle, especially my people in Kogi Central.

“For me, I am out to bring justice to the oppressed, freedom to the captives and to make my modest contribution to ensure Nigeria is great again,” she stated.