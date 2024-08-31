Again, Police summons NLC’s Ajaero

…raises allegations of criminal intimidation, breach of peace

BY ORIAKU IJELE

Barely 24 hours after the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero was interrogated at the Force Headquarters over terrorism financing, the Nigeria Police Force has again invited him along with the Secretary General of the union, Emmanuel Ugboaja.

The letter of invitation dated August 28, 2024, was signed by CP Rufus Alajide for Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Department. But in a dramatic shift from the initial case of terrorism financing, the latest invitation is in furtherance of investigation into alleged criminal intimidation, malicious damage to properties and conducts likely to cause breach of public peace.

READ ALSO: Threat on Yoruba, Bini: Biafra Govt writes Canada in…

The letter reads: “In furtherance of investigations into the alleged case of Criminal Intimidation, Conducts Likely to Cause Breach of Public Peace and Malicious Damage to Properties in which your name featured.

“You are requested to come along with Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja or an interview with the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force intelligence Department (FID) through the undersigned, at SPO’s Room 12, 2nd Floor, Force Intelligence Department (FID) Complex, Shehu hagari way, opposite Force Headquarters Area 11, Garki, Abuja on Thursday, 5th September, 2024 at 11am. On arrival, you may wish to call Mr. Usman on GSM number 08039659139. Your cooperation in this regard is highly solicited, please.”