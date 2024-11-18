Ondo Poll: Results, a further endorsement of APC, Tinubu’s administration – Senator Barau

Hails Ganduje’s visionary leadership

By Haruna Salami

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, has hailed the All Progressives Congress (APC) victory in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, describing it as a further endorsement of the ruling party.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the APC as the winner of last Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State after polling 366,781 votes to defeat his major rival and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Agboola Ajayi, who came second with 117,845 votes, while African Democratic Party’s Adeyemi Nejo came third with 4,138.

Senator Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, commended INEC for upholding the people’s will as expressed by their votes.

He also applauded the visionary leadership of the national chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, which, according to him, has given the party more cohesion and ultimately led to the party’s victory in this election and other off-circle elections in Imo, Kogi and Edo states.

“ The victory of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State is well-deserved. I congratulate the governor-elect, H.E. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and all our supporters on this victory. It is not just a victory for the APC but for our democracy and the people of Ondo State.

“ This victory is a further endorsement of our great party, the APC, and a reaffirmation of the confidence of the people of the state in the exemplary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Senator Barau, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, called on the governor-elect to be magnanimous in victory and urged all those who contested the elections but lost to lend their support in moving Ondo State forward.