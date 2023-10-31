Appeal Court: I’ve confidence in the judiciary – Gov. Muftwang

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang has appealed to people of the state to remain calm in the face of the appeal tribunal judgements against the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

Gov Mutfwang said in spite of the judgment against his government, he still has confidence in the integrity of men and women in the judiciary.

Mutfwang stated this while addressing large party supporters and top government officials who came to receive him at the Yakubu Gowon Airport Heipang, Jos on his return from foreign trip.

“I was following the judgment at the appeal tribunal while I was away, and I know that Plateau people who actually voted massively for the PDP are not happy with those judgments.

“Let me appeal that in a contest, the wind can blow but does not mean it will bring you down. And I want to assure the people of Plateau that the victory they gave us will be sustained. We have had some setbacks, we will be looking at it these few days to see what we will be able to do to remedy such situations.

“We are on top of the situation, and there is no cause for alarm. Our confidence in the judiciary has not been broken. We have confidence that the judiciary consists of men and women of integrity that will still do what is right when the time comes.

“I therefore want to appeal to our people to remain patient and calm, and that by the grace of God we will work together to ensure our victory is not taken away”

On his first overseas trip since becoming governor, he said, “I traveled to the United States of America in search of potential investors for the Plateau state and to build relationships with the United States government and some states in the US towards attracting global attention to the Plateau state. And I am glad to inform you that it was a very successful visit, and that visit is going to bear fruits in the days to come.

“One of the things we also did during the visit was to attend an agric investors conference together with the Vice President of the federal republic. I’m glad to inform you that we have gone very far in discussion with the Africa Development Bank to set up a special agro processing zone in Plateau state. This is going to be an economic game changer for us on the Plateau.

“I can also report to you that we were able to make contact with several institutions of learning that are ready to partner with our institutions of learning in terms of exchange of program, capacity building. One of the institutions particularly Liberty University offered Plateau state indigenes 5 postgraduate scholarship slots in engineering.

We also have secured commitment with some of the American institutions for medical equipment that we will use to equip some of our hospitals. Discussion will continue in the next few days and we will keep Plateau people informed”.

