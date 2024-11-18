Okpebholo congratulates Aiyedatiwa

Edo State governor , Senator Monday Okpebholo has congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on his election as Ondo State governor.

Aiyedatiwa, candidate of the All Progressives Congress was on Sunday declared elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after winning in all 18 local government areas in the election held on Saturday

Governor Okpebholo in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua says as neighbours, he will work closely with Governor Aiyedatiwa for the good and prosperity of Edo and Ondo States.

“I congratulate my friend and brother, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, for emerging victorious in last Saturday’s governorship election.

His victory is a good omen, and I am certain that we will work closely together to bring peace and development to our dear States as good neighbours.

“I also want to appreciate the people of Ondo State for voting for Governor Aiyedatiwa. I am certain that he will do well and bring more prosperity to the people of the State and Nigeria in general,” the statement read.