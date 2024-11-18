Tinubu congratulates Aiyedatiwa urges losers to explore legal redress

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mr. Lucky Aoyedatiwa over his election on Saturday as governor of Ondo State.

Tinubu, in a statement conveyed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga on Sunday urged candidates dissatisfied with the outcome of the election to explore the opportunities provided by the judicial system to seek redress in areas of conflict.

He commended all stakeholders for the peaceful conduct of the process.

The President also praised Aiyedatiwa and other candidates of the 17 political parties for their maturity and sense of purpose demonstrated during the campaigns and the election.

According to Tinubu, the success of the polls is attributed to the civility in the state.

He enjoined the political actors to allow their orderly conduct to permeate the post-election activities and processes.

The statement read “The President believes the Ondo State election was another litmus test of the capacity of the Independent National Electoral Commission, affirming that the electoral body justified the confidence of the people with early preparations, deployment of staff and materials, and handling of the electoral process.

“The President commends INEC for the efficiency of uploading more than 98 per cent of results on the same day of the elections.

“He extends his appreciation to the Nigerian Police Force, National Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, National Youth Service Corps, the military and other security outfits for their professionalism in maintaining peace and order”.