Nwifuru is a true democrat, says Ebonyi APC chairman

…as NGO visits Chairman,calls for inclusion

By Chijioke Njoku

Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ebonyi State, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha says Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru is a true democrat and father of all.

The party’s chairman stated this when he hosted a non governmental organization (NGO) known as United Friends for FON in his Abakaliki office.

Receiving the representatives of the group, Chief Emegha enumerated some of the Governor’s achievements to include bringing peace and decorum to communities that were at war before he came on board, financial empowerment which has revived the economy and brought succour to the denizens, construction of roads and many more.

While reassuring them of the Governor’s readiness and avowed efforts towards ensuring that no one will be left behind under his watch, Chief Emegha commended his Boss for running an all inclusive government especially placing premium on the people needs.

He re-emphasised that the financial empowerment in the state benefits everyone not minding their political affiliations adding that the masses should see it as a duty to support the present administration at all times.

The party’s chairman who perceived the visit as an act of love charged them to embrace peace and unity as he is committed to work in alliance with them to achieve their goals.

Earlier, the National Coordinator, United Friends for FON, Comrade Kingsley Ebeh said their numerical strength stands at over 1, 500 members from opposition political parties such as PDP, APGA, LP etc.

Comrade Ebeh noted that the group has observed with a keen interest the unity of purpose which rules the APC in Ebonyi State and decided to be an integral part of the working system and solicited that their members should be carried along in the next financial empowerment project of the state government.

“We are pleased by the way you -the chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha is piloting the affairs of APC in the state. You are a good man.

“The Governor has done exceptionally well by helping Ebonyi people especially at this critical time. We want you to carry us along in the next empowerment scheme because we have so many people.

“We are totally in support of this government and we will continue to work for its progress even in the 2027 election. We are grassroot oriented. We are over 2000 members in the state”.