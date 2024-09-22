Suspected Cabinet Reshuffle: Why Tinubu should retain Umahi, Wike – Ohanaeze N’digbo

In anticipation that President Bola Tinubu might effect a cabinet reshuffle, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed strong feelings that two ministers, David Umagi and Nyesom Wike should be retained in Tinubu’s administration.

The group endorsed both the minister of Works and that of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) based on their performance in the past 15 months.

The endorsement is coming ahead of an anticipated cabinet reshuffle by President Tinubu on October 1, 2024.

In a statement in Sunday by its Secretary General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze Ndigbo extolled what it described as the invaluable contributions of both ministers to the Tinubu government.

The group said “we ardently appeal for their retention in their respective portfolios. Senator Umahi has exemplified exceptional professionalism and an unwavering commitment to advancing the interests of the Southeast.

“His adept facilitation of a productive partnership with the Federal Government has been instrumental in mitigating the challenges faced during the recent August nationwide hunger protests.

“The infrastructural advancements and ongoing road projects in the Southeast stand as a testament to this fruitful collaboration.

“Furthermore, Barr Nyesom Wike, the esteemed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has demonstrated remarkable ingenuity and innovation in his approach to governance, fostering significant developments in Abuja.

“These accomplishments affirm our confidence in their leadership capabilities. Ohanaeze Ndigbo proudly passes a Vote of Confidence on both leaders, recognizing them as indispensable pillars supporting President Tinubu’s administration over the past 14 months.

Harping on the need to reward the Southeast with additional ministerial slots.

He said “to efficiently transition Nigeria’s economy from a state of overreliance on consumption to a vibrant production-focused model, President Tinubu must inject Igbo ingenuity into his administration by empowering competent professionals through enhanced representation in sensitive ministries.

”Such strategic appointments will undoubtedly alter the narrative fueled by detractors and catalyze favourable outcomes, thus restoring the confidence of Nigerians and quelling the discontent that occasionally surfaces in various regions”.