Edo Decides: Disregard election results in circulation, APC cries out

..says collation, actively in progress

By Tom Okpe

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has urged Nigerians to disregard what it described as, ‘fake election’ result in circulation adding that, collation of results is actively in progress.

The State went into the State election to decide who takes over from Governor Godwin Obaseki of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, after, eight year two tenure in the Government House.

There has been reports circulating that the PDP flagbearer in the Governorship race, Asue Igholaor is coasting to victory as he has won the polling unit in Idumuoka Primary Health Centre of Igueben Local Government Areas, LGA, of the State.

The result declared at the polling unit shows Ighodalo garnered 104 votes to beat Monday Okpebholo of the APC, who scored 34 votes while Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party, LP, came a distant third with just four votes.

However, the APC in a statement on Sunday, signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Barr Felix Morka said: “Attention of the APC has been drawn to some reports, circulating in sections of social media by certain political parties, peddling bogus figures of vote tallies in the ongoing Edo State Gubernatorial Election.

“We urge the Edo State electorate and the general public to disregard these bogus and highly speculative reports.

“Our great Party wishes to clarify that collation at the Ward level is still ongoing and has yet to be concluded. Certainly, Local Government level collation has yet to begin in most of the LGAs in the state let alone, concluded.

“Consistent with the Electoral Act, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is the sole authorized body, empowered to collate results at the Ward, Local Government and State levels, and to officially declare result of the Election.

“Our great Party is comfortably, in an early lead, however, as a responsible Party, we will not attempt to preempt INEC’s conclusion of the election process and official declaration of final results.”

The Party further urged members of the public to disregard this attempted misrepresentation and await INEC’s final verdict on the election.