MTN Foundation marks 20 years of community impact, unveils new vision for Nigeria

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

The MTN Foundation celebrated its 20th anniversary with a stakeholder conference in Abuja, highlighting two decades of significant contributions to communities across Nigeria.

This event provided a platform to reflect on the Foundation’s accomplishments, unveil a new logo, vision, and mission statement, and launch its Y’ello Impact Report, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development.

The conference brought together prominent figures from both the private and public sectors, all gathered to honour the extensive impact of the MTN Foundation’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) over the last 20 years.

A keynote address was delivered virtually by Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, who commended the Foundation as a leading example of CSI in Nigeria.

“MTN Foundation embodies the transformative power of public-private partnerships. Its investment in education, healthcare, digital literacy and youth empowerment has touched the lives of countless individuals. By providing scholarships, supporting maternal and child health and helping young people develop skills for the future, the initiatives build resilience in our communities and create pathways for sustainable growth”

Guests at the event witnessed the unveiling of MTN Foundation’s new vision and mission statements along with its logo, heralding a new era of impactful initiatives where they are most needed.

During this unveiling, the Executive Director of the MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya, emphasised the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to fostering sustainable growth within Nigerian communities and expanding its outreach across the nation.

“We have evolved over the years, but one constant remains: our desire to do more. We believe that so much more can be accomplished,” Sanya stated.

Sanya articulated the new vision of the MTN Foundation, which aspires to enhance the quality of life for all Nigerians and transform communities nationwide. “At MTN Foundation, we envision a Nigeria where no community is left behind.”

Sanya further outlined the Foundation’s mission moving forward, which encapsulates its commitment to holistic socio-economic development: “Our mission is to consistently enhance the well-being of our communities by fostering investments through collaborations and partnerships in capacity building, health, and economic empowerment.”

Panel discussions featuring recipients from various MTN Foundation initiatives highlighted its significant impact on women’s empowerment, education, music, economic growth, and community development.

Beyond celebrating two decades of achievements, this stakeholder conference served as a rallying call for private sector organisations to leverage their resources in partnership with government efforts to improve the welfare of Nigerian communities and promote sustainable development across the country.