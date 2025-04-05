Oluremi Tinubu Flags Off 2025 African Women’s Volleyball Championship in Abuja

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, officially declared the 2025 African Women’s Volleyball Club Championship open in Abuja, ushering in two weeks of top-tier competition among Africa’s finest women’s volleyball clubs.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Senator Tinubu charged athletes to compete fairly and use the championship as a platform to showcase the strength and excellence of African women in sports.

“The athletes before us today perfectly embody what we advocate for – women boldly claiming their space and demonstrating that gender is never a limitation to excellence,” she said. “Each of you represents your nation, as well as the unlimited potential of African womanhood.”

Encouraging participants to view themselves as role models, the First Lady emphasized the broader impact of their efforts, stating, “The discipline, teamwork, leadership, and resilience you cultivate as athletes are invaluable life skills that will serve you well beyond the volleyball court.”

She further called on players to handle both victory and defeat with grace, reinforcing that all participants are winners in the eyes of the continent.

The championship, which runs until April 14, features 16 elite clubs from across Africa vying for top honours, with the top two teams set to qualify for the world championship.