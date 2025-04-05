Court imposes strict media ban on Akpabio, Natasha legal battle

By Dooyum Naadzenga

A Federal High Court in Abuja has enacted severe restrictions on public commentary regarding the lawsuit between suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Justice Binta Nyako’s ruling prohibits all parties involved from granting interviews or streaming court proceedings on social media, highlighting concerns over media activity that could influence the case.

The order was issued Friday after Akpabio’s attorney, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), expressed frustration over Akpoti-Uduaghan’s media appearances. He argued that her interviews on various television stations were undermining the court’s integrity and could create bias against his client. Justice Nyako acknowledged these concerns, emphasizing the necessity of a fair legal process.

This case stems from a suit filed by Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents the Kogi Central Senatorial District. The senator is challenging the Senate’s investigation into her alleged misconduct during a plenary session on February 20, 2025. She claims that the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions has exceeded its authority in pursuing disciplinary actions against her.

The case was initially overseen by Justice Obiora Egwuatu, who recused himself on March 25, 2025, after allegations of bias were raised by Akpabio. In his withdrawal statement, Justice Egwuatu noted that perceived bias could hinder the pursuit of justice, prompting the reassignment to Justice Nyako.

Justice Nyako’s ruling not only halts press interactions but also bars the parties and their attorneys from discussing the case publicly. This decision underscores the court’s commitment to preserving the integrity of the judicial process in light of heightened public interest and media scrutiny.

As the legal battle unfolds, the implications of this ruling could have far-reaching effects on both the parties involved and the broader political landscape in Nigeria. With tensions running high, observers will be closely monitoring how this case progresses and the impact of the court’s restrictions on public discourse.