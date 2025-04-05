SDP slams INEC over failed Natasha recall process

By Tunde Opalana

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, has frowned at the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to dismiss the recall process of suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti – Uduaghan.

The election management body had quashed the recall process of the Kogi Central senator for failing to meet requirement.

The party expressed lack of confidence in INEC.

The Kogi State chapter of SDP faulted INEC’s declaration over the process in a statement Friday by it’s Press Secretary, Isaiah Davies Ijele.

READ ALSO: How we decimated terrorists, oil thieves -Defence

Ijele in the statement said , “our party notes with dismay that despite INEC’s previous statements to investigate and prosecute electoral offenders in Kogi State and the cancellation of election results from Okene, Okehi, Adavi, Ajaokuta and Ogorimangogo local government areas, the commission proceeded to declare election results without adhering to the stipulated procedures, particularly regarding the actual accredited voters.

“This raises serious questions about INEC’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring free and fair elections.”

Faulting alleged inconsistency in INEC’s pronouncements regarding the petition to recall Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, the party said “the commission initially declared the petition as not meeting the required standards, only to reverse its position within a short period. This erratic behavior undermines public trust and fuels suspicion of manipulation.

“We call on all lovers of democracy worldwide to closely monitor the situation in Kogi State. The SDP questions how INEC could have confirmed the signatures of nearly 208,132 individuals, a figure that almost doubles the total number of voters in that election.

“The SDP is deeply concerned about INEC’s demonstrated incompetence in past elections and will not fold our hands while the commission attempts to repeat its past mistakes to the detriment of Kogi citizens”.