NICA charges entrepreneurs, business managers on credit mgt

BY GODWIN ANYEBE

The National Institute of Credit Administration (NICA) has charged entrepreneurs and business managers on effective credit management in the country.

As credit management profession was recently proclaimed “a national profession” by the Federal Government of Nigeria with qualifications in Credit Management unveiled as nationally recognised,

NICA is the supervisor and regulator of credit management profession in Nigeria in full accord with the NICA Act No 26 of 2022.

Its registrar, Professor Chris Onalo, said, the institute’s status has formally and officially recognised the credit administration management profession in Nigeria. Credit Management now holds an esteemed place in the nation’s economic and academic landscape.

Stating that, NICA’s federal recognition also empowers the institute to influence national economic transitioning policies, regulations, and standards, enabling NICA members and credit granting/providing communities to actively participate in developing frameworks that secure the country’s economic resilience, he added that, this growth will create vast opportunities for NICA members to contribute as credit economy consultants, advisors, managers, and educators, supporting organisations that prioritise strong credit practices and the stability of the national economy.

Additionally, NICA’s recognition and the recent proclamation of credit management by the Federal Government as a nationally recognised profession, he noted, gives NICA members, credit using entrepreneurs, business directors, managers, and educated persons in the country a competitive advantage when engaging international bodies, as part of an institute respected by national and global entities.

NICA members are now better positioned to leverage their expertise and pursue opportunities on an international stage. We are excited about the journey ahead for NICA and the immense benefits to current and future members who are committed to advancing and participating in credit economy management in Nigeria, Africa, and the rest of the world,” he stressed.