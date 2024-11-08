FirstBank hosts Fintech Summit 6.0, launches start-up pitch programme for industry innovators

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

FirstBank has announced the sixth edition of its annual Fintech Summit, themed “Banking on Partnerships,” set to take place on 13 and 14 November 2024.

The summit will convene distinguished industry leaders, innovators, and experts from around the world to discuss the latest developments in financial technology.

Established in 2016, the FirstBank Fintech Summit has become a leading event for digital innovation, attracting top industry voices from Nigeria and internationally.

This year’s summit, a hybrid event, offers both in-person and virtual participation, allowing a global audience to engage with prominent speakers and cutting-edge discussions.

One of the summit’s highlights is the launch of the Fintech Innovators Pitch Programme. Designed to support early-stage fintech start-ups, the programme offers intensive training, mentorship, and a platform for participants to pitch their solutions to FirstBank, industry investors, and experts. Winning start-ups will receive critical resources, guidance, and access to FirstBank’s extensive network to accelerate their market entry.

The two-day summit promises an engaging lineup, including keynote addresses, panel discussions, roundtables with regulators and investors, fireside chats, and masterclasses. This year’s speakers include Emmanuel Daniel, founder of TAB Global, and FirstBank Group CEO Olusegun Alebiosu, among other notable figures. They will be joined by an array of leaders, such as Dr. (Mrs.) Markie Idowu of Xpress Payment Solutions, ’DeRemi Atanda of Remita, Tomilola Majekodunmi of Bankly, and other prominent executives from across the fintech landscape.

CEO Olusegun Alebiosu highlighted the summit’s role as a platform for industry collaboration: “This year’s summit unites leaders, innovators, regulators, and thought leaders to examine how partnerships can shape the future of financial services. FirstBank is committed to leading in innovation, engaging key stakeholders, and advancing understanding of fintech trends to strengthen our role as a trusted partner in this space.”