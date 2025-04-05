PhD Holder Works As Cleaner After Getting BSc, MSc At Ebonyi State University

A Nigerian man who has three university degrees is reportedly working as a cleaner at Ebonyi State University Abakaliki.

The man, identified as Dr Enyi Onyebuchi Paul, was said to have started in the school as a cleaner but studied his way up He obtained a BSc, an MSc and a PhD while still working as a cleaner in the school, but also has remained in the same position.

A man who is a PhD holder is trending online after it was said that he works as a cleaner at a university.

The man, addressed as Dr Enyi Onyebuchi Paul, is said to hail from Ikelegu Ishieke in the Ndiabor community of Ebonyi LGA, Ebonyi state.

Dr Enyi Onyebuchi Paul reportedly works as a cleaner at Ebonyi State University Abakaliki.

According to Odo Godfrey Chikwere, a journalist with Legacy 95.1 FM, Abakaliki, the man has a PhD in mathematics. Odo said the man started at the Ebonyi State University as a cleaner, but he gradually studied to become a PhD holder.

“This is Dr Enyi Onyebuchi Paul. From Ikelegu ishieke in Ndiabor community of Ebonyi LGA, Ebonyi state. He got a job at Ebonyi State University in the year 2007 as a cleaner/Messenger.

READ ALSO: How we decimated terrorists, oil thieves -Defence

He struggled to see himself through a university education in the same school to the level of PhD in 2022.” However, Odo lamented that the man is still a cleaner in the school despite having a higher qualification than the one he started with.

He said Dr Enyi’s salary is N70,000, noting that he deserved to be helped to get a better postion. “Izzi big men, this is one of your brothers with PhD earning 70,000 a month in EBSU. I ran into this guy’s case, he is a PhD holder in Mathematics Education earning less than 70,000 per month in EBSU. This guy’s case should be an embarrassment to any Izzi man he approached for assistance but they turned him down.