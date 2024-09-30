Media attack on Zamfara Gov, mischievous , organized gang up by sponsors of ‘online bandits’- Gusau

By Tom Garba

A concerned citizen of Zamfara State who believe in the leadership of Alhaji Dauda Lawal Dare, the Executive Governor of the state, Comrade Fahad Gusau has bemoaned incessant attack on the person of the governor on both social media and conventional broadcast stations.

While claiming that fabricated lies, mud slinging and character assassination agaibst Governor Dauda are being sponsored by those who do want banditry to end in Zamfara State

Gusau specifically fingered the minister of state for Defence, Bello Matawalle of hiring all sorts of people in and outside the state to attack the Governor for stating the obvious.

He alleged that Matawalle who was a former governor of the state has since embarked on a media war by hiring scrupulous individuals from in and outside Zamfara State and launched a campaign of calumny against the people and the government of the state.

He berated one Dosara who granted audience to Arise TV for accusing Gov Dauda of being incapacitated and his weaknesses is the cause of all sorts of insecurity.

According to him Dosara, a paid-mouth attacker of Dauda is a bootlicker of Matawalle who was voted out of office because the people of Zamfara found him culpable in the issue of insecurity that ravaged the state during his tenure.

“Dosara is just priceless hired online bandits, a merchant of hate speeches who forgot that Mutawalle is the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State that was booted out of power by the people because he is culpable of the many killings, kidnapping and banditry in the state.

“All we know in Zamfara State, Dauda is seen as the savior and the messiah that is saving the situation and the people against all odds. The odds are nobody than the likes of Matawalle who have failed woefully to protect Nigerians as a minister of defense.

“The irony of Dosara statement is that Matawalle is rather to be seen as a failure and incapable of solving even the problem of banditry he created in Zamfara as a Minister of Defense. What can be more funny than that?” Gusau said

He alleged that Matawalle has succeeded to recruit ‘online bandits ‘ as his defense mechanism to make Nigeria believe him.

“We know the intrigues, we Zamfara people refused to be cajole into that antics of deception. Dauda we know is working and we are seeing development more than when Matawalle was the Governor.

“They are busy visiting all media houses and organizations and using all kinds of media organizations to undermine the government of Zamfara State under Dauda’s leadership because he stated the obvious that Matawalle’s hands are deeply rooted in the insecurity challenges the state is currently experiencing.

“The true shall certainly prevail, Dauda will soon be in the winning side insha Allah.” he said

Gusau who granted a telephone interview to our Yola correspondent made a passionate call to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that should there be cabinet reshufflement Matawalle should be the first in the list for a replacement.

He said he has contributed nothing in achieving a peaceful and a secured environment in Zamfara and Nigeria in general, hence he should not be seen as a progressive partner in the present cabinet and the government of President Tinubu.

“He has nothing to offer, his services are no longer needed. We urge the president to remove and bring a more competent man to replace him.” he said